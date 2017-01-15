Washington-Unicoi-Johnson County Medical Alliance meets

The Washington-Unicoi-Johnson County Medical Alliance recently met at the home of Annette Clemons, and gathered more than 30 new blankets to give to the Johnson City Downtown Health Center for distribution to homeless people. The blankets were collected by Alliance members. Member Sandra Fish was the guest speaker, speaking on the origins and family traditions of Hanukkah, celebrated with the lighting of candles on a menorah candelabra.