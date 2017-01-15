Happenings in your community

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development and Kim Bushore-Maki will offer “Brain Change,” a course that explains how the human brain responds to threats, self-regulates and forms relationships.

Classes begin Feb. 6 and meet on the ETSU campus every Monday evening from 6-8 for six weeks, ending March 13. The class fee is $400, which includes course materials.

Bushore-Maki is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Registered Yoga Teacher. She studied at The Leven Institute of Expressive Movement and has completed yoga therapy training in the Phoenix Rising Yoga Therapy Program. She concentrated on the area of mindfulness, a practice supported by research in neuroscience.

The class is appropriate for counselors, health care practitioners and first responders who want to better understand what goes on in the minds of patients affected by trauma or anyone who wishes to strengthen resiliency to personal suffering.

For more information, call the ETSU Office of Professional Development at 800-222-3878 or visit www.etsu.edu/professionaldevelopment.

Massey to speak at Civil War Round Table

The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table is bringing speaker, historian, lecturer, author and tour guide Tim Massey from the Greene county area.

The program will be on Monday, Jan. 16, at 7 and located in the Eastman Employee Center, Room 219 and is free to the public. Attendees can join or renew their membership with TCCWRT.

The group will hand out membership forms and a copy of the January TCCWRT newsletter.

For more information, contact Wayne Strong at 423-323-2306 or trustwrks@aol.com.

Sew Crazy sets meeting at church

Sew Crazy will meet Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City.

There is no cost to attend this meeting. The group will be starting a new project making activity mats for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information, call Donna Horowitz at 423-434-0424.

International weight loss program available locally

TOPS, or Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a solution to weight loss.

The cost is $32 per year, which includes a magazine subscription to TOPS News and weekly weigh-ins. Also included are meetings with support and encouragement from a group of individuals who are looking to lose weight and improve their health.

Local chapters are available in Johnson City, Kingsport, Greeneville, Elizabethton and surrounding areas.

TOPS is an international weight loss group formed in 1948 that now supports 170,000-plus members.

For more information, call Debby at 423-833-4783 or 800-932-8677, email at momxfive5@gamil.com or visit www.tops.org.

Landscaping lecture to be held Thursday

Johnson City's City Forester Pat Walding and Kingsport's City Landscaping Director Lewis Bausell will discuss Best Trees and Shrubs for Local Landscaping on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., at the Johnson City Power Board Building Auditorium on Boones Creek Road in Jonesborough.

These experienced plantsmen will share information about the many different species of trees and shrubs they have selected and managed over the years and provide suggestions of excellent species to consider as we plan our own home landscapes.

With nearly 20 years of service each overseeing selection and maintenance of their respective cities’ urban forests as well as streetscapes, their experiences have given them unique perspectives on what trees and shrubs thrive in our region.

Sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the program is free and the public is invited. For more information, call 423-348-6572 or e-mail sapsinfo@embarqmail.com.

Root School Studio sets classes

Root Studio School has set several winter term classes, set to begin Thursday, Jan. 19.

There will be a studio painting and drawing class at the Johnson City location on Thursday morning and afternoon.

There will be a drawing foundations class on Thursday evenings and a still-life-painting class on Tuesday evenings at the Jonesborough studio.

For more information on the school or to register for classes, email rootschoolstudio@gmail.com or call 423-753-8398 or 423-302-8960.

MPCC to offer Fitness Expo

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer a free Fitness Expo for all ages on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 5-7 p.m.

Participants will be introduced to fitness equipment and classes such as Piloxing, Zumba, P90X, Yoga, Silver Sneakers and pool aerobics. Light refreshments will be served.

Register in person at MPCC. For more information, call 423-434-5749.

Basketball officials, scorekeepers sought

Johnson City Parks and Recreation is seeking basketball officials and scorekeepers. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Background checks will be conducted. For more information, call 423-283-5822 or visit the Athletic Office at Winged Deer Park, 4137 Bristol Highway, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Softball league accepting applications

Applications are now being accepted for the Tri-Cities Senior Softball League, a slow-pitch league for men ages 60 and older of all skill levels.

League play begins in March, and Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer winter conditioning for all players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 2. A softball camp will be held in late February.

Registration forms are available at MPCC, Winged Deer Park and online at www.tricitiesseniorsoftball.com. The fee is $40 per player, which includes hat and T-shirt. An organizational meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at MPCC.

Games will be played at Winged Deer Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays through November. The season will include intra-league games, tournaments and regional play.

For more information, call Jim Hastings at 423-491-0444, Ron Settle at 423-538-9612 or Charlie Mattioli at 423-543-1962.

Fairview UMC to host breakfast

Fairview United Methodist Church, 878 Highway 81 N., Jonesborough, will host a country breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7 a.m.

The menu includes bacon, fresh ground sausage, eggs, pancakes, gravy and biscuits and more. The cost is by donation.

Civic Chorale reschedules auditions

The Civic Chorale is rescheduling previously announced auditions for new members to Thursday, Jan. 19.

Auditions are by appointment and will take place in the choir room of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of Roan and Market Streets in Johnson City, where the group rehearses.

Interested candidates should contact the conductor, Rod Caldwell, via email at caldwell@ptd.net or by phone at 570-837-9792 to schedule an audition time. Specific auditions requirements are available on the chorale’s website, www.thecivicchorale.org, under the “join us” tab.

The choir rehearses Thursday nights from 7:30-9:30, and the first rehearsal for the spring season is Thursday, Jan. 19. There will be two concerts in the spring: March 11 and May 6, both at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City.

Limestone Ruritan to host fish fry

The Limestone Ruritan will be having its monthly Fish Fry on Friday, Jan. 20, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Limestone Ruritan Building.

In addition to fish, chicken and shrimp are also served, along with french fries, coleslaw and hush puppies.

Carry-outs are available. The cost is $10 per person.