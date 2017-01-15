Happenings at area libraries

LEGO Club is an opportunity for library patrons of all ages to come together once a month and participate in building challenges. There is no age limit for this program.

The club now meets on the third Thursday of the month from 5-6:30 p.m. Bring your own bricks to build with.

This program is free. Healthy snacks and drinks will be provided. For more information, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.

The club is currently taking donations of LEGO bricks for the club.

In other events at county libraries:

• Join the Jonesborough Library on Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m., or at the Gray library on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m., for the teen program Board Game Night.

This program is free and open to all local teens, grades 6 to 12, but space is limited and registration is required. Snacks will be provided.

To register, call the Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800, or the Gray Library at 423-477-1550.

• The dramatic impact of sea level rise on the Norfolk, Virginia, area and other east coast cities is the focus of a short film to be shown Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Jonesborough Library. The 25-minute film, “Facing the Surge,” will be shown at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. with discussion following both screenings.

Created by Adaptation Now Films, “Surge” examines the increased flooding—including recurrent “sunny-day floods”—occurring in Norfolk, and the effect on residents, children, and the security of the nation’s largest U.S. Naval Base in Hampton Roads. The film has been shown in more than 60 community venues from Maine to Florida.

The Northeast Tennessee chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby is sponsoring the screenings. The group meets the second Saturday of each month at 12:45 in the rear meeting room Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Drive, Johnson City. Visitors are welcome. To learn more about CCL, visit www.citzensclimatelobby.org.