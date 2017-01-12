Warm and fascinating: Florida’s Koreshan State Historic Site

Back to the story. Dr. Cyrus Teed, who renamed himself Koresh after his illumination, founded a new version of Christianity based on communal living, celibacy, a universe inside the earth and his being immortal. The part about the universe inside the earth was called “Cellular Cosmogony,” which Koresh “discovered” in 1870.

Enough people believed him and followed him to the remote Estero River in 1894 to form a community where they practiced what Teed preached until Teed died. After his lack of immortality was exposed, the sect began to dwindle until 1961, when remaining members donated the communal land to the state in Teed’s memory.

So now we have a historic park with an attractively wooded riverside campground in the middle of fast growing Fort Myers area. What once was the back of beyond for Teed and his followers has become a refuge in the development of Lee County. The campsites here offer above average scenery for tent and RV campers alike. Lovers Key and Bonita Beach are just a few miles away. Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is owned by the Audubon Society and is a natural world of its own. Mound Key State Archaeological Site features 2,000 years of human occupation just a canoe ride away from the campground boat launch.

Koreshan State Historic Site goes to show you that it all depends upon the path of a cult’s demise as to whether they go down in infamy as the sect of a madman or have the state preserve your headquarters. Lucky for us the Koreshans went out with a whimper.

One look at the Estero River will show you why Florida saw fit to designate it a state canoe trail. Palm trees and live oaks draped in Spanish moss extend along the banks of the transparent tea-colored water. Ferns and sawgrass line the watercourse; in other places slash pines tower above the limestone and sand edge of the river.

The Estero steadily widens on its course to Estero Bay, where Mound Key and other islands form a barrier in the Gulf of Mexico. A good mile of river sweeps around the historic buildings and campground of the park. A nature trail runs along much of the stream. Bamboo Landing, part of the Koreshan settlement, is just one of many river access points in the park itself, including a palm studded picnic area. Fishermen and bird watchers laze the day away near the boat launch. The word “Estero” is Spanish for “estuary.” This lush environment is very deserving of the name.

In the area are numerous beaches. From north to south you start with Sanibel Beach, a sheller’s paradise on Sanibel Island. Then comes Fort Myers Beach and state-owned Lovers Key. Farther south is Bonita Beach, Barefoot Beach and finally Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Recreation Area. It also draws shellers. All of these beaches are within a half-hour drive of Koreshan.

The campground at Koreshan State Historic Site is ingeniously designed along four one-way roads that minimize traffic and maximize campsite privacy. Nearly all the campsites are well buffered from one another and look across the road at nothing but more of the natural landscape instead of other campers. Twisted scrub oaks, stately palms and towering slash pines dominate the scenery. Saw palmetto and thick brush thrive in the understory creating a natural tangle of vegetation that gives each camper their own little paradise.

Koreshan is a winter destination. Snowbirds escaping the cold of the north country will stay their full two weeks. And area growth brings other visitors. It is wise to make a reservation between Christmas and the end of April whether it is a weekday or the weekend.

After April the campground at Koreshan resembles the ghost town that is the historic settlement. Weekends see a few water enthusiasts. The mosquitoes become a little more pesky but aren’t that bad. It’s the heat that drives most campers into air conditioned havens.

As mentioned, Teed made his stab for the ideal in his Koreshan Unity, an offshoot of Christianity. Both traditional and vocational education were stressed, as was Koreshan Cosmogony and the how the world worked according to Koresh. Each member of the sect was to work for the good of all.

Members were offered a secure, insulated life, to open an era where “New Jerusalem” would eventually expand to millions of people in this planned city. What you see, the Home Grounds, was about as big as it got. There were some nearby offshoots such as on Mound Key. But to turn the wilderness that was into the settlement that is amounted to a lot of hard work, said a tenant of the Koreshans, but other citizens weren’t converted.

The group was self-sufficient and sold their excess goods, including bread and some finished goods, to outsiders. They continued working on building the community until Teed died in 1908. Members refused to bury their leader, thinking he would resurrect, until the Lee County coroner forced them to bury Teed. He was placed in a tomb, which was destroyed in a 1921 hurricane. Oddly enough, the body of Cyrus Teed, a.k.a. Koresh, was never recovered.

Other members carried on, some drifted away. Without Teed, recruiting new Koreshans was difficult and the celibacy policy of the cult got in the way of reproducing new members. As the group aged, the Koreshans saw the end. In 1961 the final four members donated the land and buildings to the state in Teed’s memory. The last Koreshan to live at the settlement, Mrs. Hedwig Michel, is buried on the grounds.

The nearby Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is in the wild and pristine state that Teed found much of southwest Florida. The National Audubon Society saw fit to purchase and protect the 500-year-old bald cypress trees and accompanying environment where tropical flowers bloom and wildlife thrives in a natural setting unfettered by the Sunshine State land boom.

The longest running history award goes to Mound Key. Around the birth of Christ, Mound Key was barely above water, but then ancestors of the Calusa Indians began to harvest the rich waters of Estero Bay, literally piling their shells and remains on the island, raising its height. The Calusa sculpted the shell mounds, forming canals and water courts on the island. Mound Key is believed to be the Calusa capital when the Spaniards arrived and began to decimate the Calusa. Remains of their existence can be found today.

The first order of business is a tour of the Koreshan Unity Historic District. A booklet will aid your self-guided tour. Ranger led tours are offered on weekends. Look inside the restored buildings and read the displays to gain insight on a religious commune of days gone by. The gardens demonstrate the importance of form and order to the sect. The machine shop and bakery show the practical side of the Koreshans, who wanted to make life on the home ground both efficient and profitable. The Art Hall was the cultural and religious center of Koreshan life. Look at the stage, the paintings and other relics of a doomed religion.

After your history lesson, check out the natural beauty of the park. The Estero River is the centerpiece. Canoes are for rent at the boat ramp, where you can launch your own craft. Walkers can stroll the riverside nature trail that offers scenes of the dark, shady tide-influenced Estero.

Make time to visit Mound Key. It is a two-hour paddle from the launch out to the island but it is very much worth it. Once out there, you can take the shell path that traverses the island over two mounds that are the highest “natural” points in Lee County. If you stumble onto an artifact, leave it there, archaeologists are still piecing together the puzzle of man on Mound Key. Another good paddle involves heading upstream with the tide on the Estero, where it oozes a tropical wild feel, especially above US 41.

With so many beaches nearby, it’s hard to choose just one. Bonita Beach is less crowded than others. Lovers Key is state run, so is better preserved in its natural condition. Fishing, hiking and swimming are all pastimes here. Sanibel Beach and Delnor-Wiggins Pass offer the best shelling opportunities. Sanibel Beach also has a lighthouse nearby.

Any time of the year is a good time to visit Corkscrew Swamp. A two mile boardwalk makes for a dry footed exploration of the pristine forest that lies east of Koreshan.

Civilization has made it out to the site of Teed’s dream. Once Estero was a slow moving sun drenched village. Now development has moved up from Naples and down from Fort Myers, connecting the two entities. The convenience of this development is the wide variety of restaurant and supply opportunities just a short drive/walk away. Koreshan is surrounded. The Estero River forms a beautiful natural barrier. So look at Koreshan as an escape from the bustle of US 41, the Tamiami Trail, and the chill of January in the hills of East Tennessee.