Tri Cities Bridal Show returns

Since that time, so much has changed about weddings, and a good way to find out about new trends, colors and suppliers is to visit the Tri Cities Bridal Show, set for Sunday, Jan. 15, from 1-5 p.m. at the Millennium Centre, 2001 Millennium Place, Johnson City.

Advance tickets are available at www.tricitiesbridalshow.com and there will be many other door prizes and giveaways plus a Grand Prize cruise giveaway from Cruise Planners by Kristin Small at the end of the show.

The collection of professional wedding suppliers at the show strive to make your wedding day uniquely special and tailored to your personal love story. There are mannequin models throughout the show displaying the latest wedding fashions. You will have an opportunity to view these dresses up close and personal.

Weddings are one of the most celebrated and sometimes confusing rites of humanity. They are events that inspire hopeful dreams but also require a great deal of planning and thought.

Our culture places much emphasis on weddings and the phrase that you hear a lot is the ability to provide the ever-elusive "Dream Wedding.” The reality is that your wedding should be the wedding of your own dreams, not those conjured up by other people trying to change your concept of what your wedding should be.

That dream belongs to you, so when considering the suppliers that will be assisting you with your wedding, make sure that they are willing to work with you to achieve your ideas and goals. That is what makes your wedding unique.

Remember, the best people book far in advance (some as much as a year or more) so it is important to reserve your wedding planner, venue, entertainment, photographer, caterer and others as early as possible.

This show is the oldest and largest wedding event produced in the Tri Cities.

