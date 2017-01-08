Happenings in your community

Rural Resources in Greene County has received an opportunity for $200,000 in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission to complete construction on the Farm & Food Learning Center in Greene County.

The group must raise $200,000 on their own to quality for the grant and is asking for help to reach its Jan. 31 deadline.

Construction on the learning center began in July and will house classrooms, a commercial kitchen and office space to replace buildings lost in a devastating fire in 2009.

Sally Causey, Rural Resources' executive director, said the center's kitchen will provide commercial kitchen space for personal and business use to residents of Greene County and surrounding areas, in addition to allowing the organization to expand its programs and better serve the public.

Donations to the campaign can be made through generosity.com at http://bit.ly/2iwll2W, by visiting www.ruralresources.net or by calling the Rural Resources office at 423-636-8171.

Women’s Choir scheduling auditions

Cantemus Women's Choir is now scheduling appointments for auditions for the spring concert season.

Cantemus is a dynamic, multi-age group of experienced singers who strive to showcase the versatility and beauty of women’s choral music.

The group has openings for soprano 1 and 2, but there are no openings for altos at this time. Auditions will take place Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 7-9 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport.

Rehearsals for the spring season will be Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m., also at St. Christopher’s, beginning Feb. 7.

Email cantemuswomenschoir@gmail.com or go through the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cantemuswomenschoir to schedule an audition.

Dollywood plans talent auditions

Dollywood plans auditions at the park on Feb. 18-19 to help discover new talent ready to perform in the park’s shows and productions.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., and auditions are from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Performers must be at least 17 years old.

Dollywood is looking for singers with experience in country, musical theater or pop. The auditions are only for singers or singers who move. An audition call for small, roving bluegrass groups takes place at the Feb. 19 audition only.

Additional details and audition requirements can be found at www.DollywoodAuditions.com.

New Victory UMC to host breakfast

New Victory United Methodist Church, 682 New Victory Road, Telford, will host a country breakfast in the fellowship hall on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 8-10 a.m.

The meal will consist of eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, juice, coffee and more. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children. Carry-outs are available.

Carver Rec to host table tennis tourney

Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave., will host a Table Tennis Challenge tournament Jan. 20-22 for ages 12 and older.

Registration will take place at Carver Rec on Jan. 13-15. The fee is $20 per player. A free cornhole tournament will also be open to participants.

For more information, call 423-461-8830.

‘Be Miocene’ to open at Fossil Site

“Be Miocene” will open Tuesday, Jan. 17, and close Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Gray Fossil Site & Museum, 1212 Suncrest Drive, Gray.

Our love of fossils will never go extinct, and we hope yours won't either. Join us and discover why we love the fossil specimens found right here in our "backyard" and why they have a special place in our hearts. Programs are announced periodically throughout each day.

For more information, call 423-434-HAND (4263) or go to www.handsonmuseum.org.

‘Stellar Static’ to open at Hands On

“Stellar Static” will open Tuesday, Jan. 10, and close Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Hands On! Regional Museum, 315 E. Main St.

You will get a "charge" out of all the fun in the lab in honor of Static Electricity Day. Cause static spheres to dance inside the static tube, and use a balloon to move objects such as bubbles, ping-pong balls, and more. The Eastman Discovery Lab will be open by announcement periodically throughout each day.

For more information, call 423-434-HAND (4263) or go to www.handsonmuseum.org.

SHHS class reunion set for this month

The Science Hill High School class of 1951 will meet for lunch at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Black Olive Restaurant, 126 E. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough.

All classmates are welcome.

For information, aall Virginia at 423-232-4514 or Joel at 423-343-2625.

County Democratic Party to meet

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet Thursday, Jan. 12, at 5:30 p.m. in the King Building lobby outside Main Street Pizza.

All Democrats are welcome to come with your ideas for moving ahead in Washington County and Tennessee. Everyone is welcome to order off the Main Street menu for a dutch treat dinner.

APICS Appalachan Chapter to meet

The APICS Appalchian Chapter will meet at the Double Tree Hotel, 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City, on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The topic is Supply Chaiin Management in Times of Crisis, and will start at 6 p.m. with networking, dinner at 6:15 and the program at 7. The speaker is Wendy Tate, associate professor, University of Tennessee Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management.

The cost is $20 for members and non-members. Email Ken.Perry@trw.com or contact your company coordinator by noon, Monday, Jan. 16.

Handgun permit class to be offered

Rocky Top Gun Permit School will offer a handgun permit class on Jan. 21 at 135 Keenburg Road in Elizabethton, starting at 8 a.m.

Ken Potter, a veteran law enforcement officer, is the instructor for the class.

You will need to bring your weapon and 50 rounds of ammo. Potter says for those who haven’t purchased a gun yet, loaner guns are available. Contact Potter at 423-341-1709, 423-543-6048 or kpotter641@yahoo.com.

Know Your Credit Score workshop set

Executive Director of Community Development with Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union Candy Craig will present a free Know Your Credit Score workshop in the Computer Center at the Johnson City Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 12, from noon-1 p.m.

Attendees will learn what goes into a credit score, what hurts your score, how your credit score impacts you, how lenders view your credit score, what you can do to raise your credit score, how you can lower your monthly payments and what you can do to eliminate high-interest-rate credit card debt.

To learn more about this and other upcoming events, visit the library’s events calendar at www.jcpl.net, like the library’s Facebook page or follow on Twitter @JCPublicLibrary. For more information, call 423-434-4454.

Angus Association honors two in area

Jaynes Farms in Limestone is a new member of the American Angus Association, said Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Mo.

Also, Makayla Dockery of Limestone is a new junior member of the association.

Junior members are eligible to register cattle in the association, participate in programs conducted by the junior association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.

UAW retirees to meet Tuesday

The Johnson City, Tennessee, United Auto Workers Retirees will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Pipefitters Union Hall, 655 Watauga Road, Watauga.

All UAW retirees are invited to attend. Bring your spouse or a friend for fellowship and coffee. For more information, call 423-727-7393 or 423-772-4777.