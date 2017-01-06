Happenings in your community

Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton will host a community health screening on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 7-9 a.m.

The screening will provide free blood pressure checks and discounted blood work. The blood work will include a full lipid panel for cholesterol, glucose levels and hematocrit count for $15, cash or check. No insurance is needed and at least a 10-hour fast is required.

To register, call 800-888-5551. Walk-ins are also welcome. Park on the east side of the hospital, enter the main entrance and proceed to your right toward the cafeteria.

Civic Chorale to hold auditions

The Civic Chorale, the region’s leading independent auditioned choir, will hold auditions for new members Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the choir room of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of Roan and Market Streets in Johnson City, where the group rehearses.

Additional audition dates are available by appointment. The choir rehearses Thursday nights from 7:30-9:30, and the first rehearsal for the spring season is Thursday, Jan. 19. There will be two concerts in the spring: March 11 and May 6, both at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City.

Ideal candidates are singers with good sight-reading skills who love choral music. Interested singers should contact the conductor, Rod Caldwell via email at caldwell@ptd.net or by phone at 570-837-9792 to schedule an audition.

Auditions are private and short (about 10-15 minutes), and involve singing a familiar piece and musical skill assessment. Specific auditions requirements are available on the chorale’s website, www.thecivicchorale.org, under the “join us” tab.

Spring Expo set at McKinney Center

Do you have a child that is interested in art, music, dance, drama, or writing? Are you interested an art form and don’t know where to begin? Join the McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts on Jan. 14, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. for their annual Spring Expo.

Jan. 21 is the last day to register for spring classes, but registering as early as possible is highly encouraged, as classes are filling up quickly.

Records show that since fall 2014, student enrollment has increased by 170 percent and that the program has provided arts education to approximately 700 individuals over the past two years.

This spring promises to be an exciting, artful adventure at the McKinney Center. Most classes begin the week of Jan. 30. Registration may be completed at the McKinney Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by mailing the registration form to The McKinney Center at 103 Franklin Ave., Jonesborough, TN 37659.

The Spring Expo will be held at the McKinney Center on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Find a complete catalog of classes at: http://www.jonesboroughtn.org/images/2017_Spring_Class_CatalogRV_9_003.pdf. For more information, contact McKinney Center Director Theresa Hammons at 423-753-0562 or email theresah@jonesboroughtn.org.

Gray Ruritan to hold Chili Cook-Off

The Gray Ruritan will host its annual Chili Cook-Off and official presentation of checks to the local Adventure Crew 240 in the amount of $280 as well as to Honor Flight of NE TN in the amount of $375 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Ruritan’s building at 236 Ruritan Drive, Johnson City.