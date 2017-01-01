Happenings in your community

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer a free course on “Finding Mindfulness Through Meditation” for ages 12 and older on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 10.

From 3:30-5 p.m., participants will have a safe, comfortable space to meditate, practice mindfulness techniques and relieve body tension with gentle yoga poses.

Register in person at Memorial Park Community Center, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.

‘Little Chefs’ cooking class to be held

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer a four-week Little Chefs cooking class from 3:30-5 p.m. on Mondays beginning Jan. 9.

Little Chefs will give parents and children ages 6 and older an opportunity to learn basic cooking skills and techniques in making healthy snacks.

Participants will make popovers, homemade jam, sweet potato fritters and more.

All cooking materials will be provided. Kitchen safety will also be taught. Cost is $10 for all four classes.

For more information, call 423-434-5749.

Senior Services to offer Turtle Triathlon

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer a Turtle Triathlon starting Monday, Jan. 9 for participants age 50 and older who wish to compete in a triathlon but are unable to do so in one day.

Participants will be given a log book of Turtle Triathlon activities to track their progress. A celebration event will take place on March 6 for everyone who completes the triathlon. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and medal.

Registration fee is $20 per person. Fees for the fitness room and open lap swim will be waived for the eight-week period for all participants who are registered by Jan. 9. Registrants must complete the training log and submit their results to staff weekly in order to continue free use of the fitness room and pool.

Register in person at the Senior Services desk.

For more information, call 423-434-6237.

Auditions set for ‘Sister Act’ at the JRT

Auditions for “Sister Act,” a high energy musical by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. at Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, 125½ E. Main St., Jonesborough.

Roles for men and women ages 18 and up will be open. Auditions will consist of a cold reading, and group singing and dancing.

Those wishing to be soloists need to come prepared with a one-minute song.

Show dates are Fridays through Sundays, March 31-April 23 (excluding Easter Sunday).

For more information, contact jrteducation@gmail.com.

Federal Employees group to meet

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Empire Buffet, 2614 N. Roan St., Johnson City.

Shawn Haugrud of the ETSU Gray Fossil Site will be the speaker. Haugrud will give an update on the new findings at the site, prep work and updates on the Mastodon discovery.

For more information, call Wayne Robertson at 423-741-0612.

Center to offer F.A.S.T. class

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer F.A.S.T. (Functional Agility Strength Training) classes from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Fridays in January.

Designed for ages 50 and older, this old-school approach to circuit training uses body weight for strength exercises and includes cardio interval circuits with an emphasis on core stabilization, body alignment and functional movement.

Cost is $2 per class. Call 423-434-5750 for more information.

Tuesday Night @ the Movies set at library

Celebrate the New Year with the Jonesborough Library’s Tuesday Night @ the Movies on January 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The film is a 1936 musical romantic comedy. A performer and gambler travels to New York City to raise the $25,000 he needs to marry his fiancée, only to become entangled with a beautiful aspiring dancer.

The show features free popcorn and drinks and is a free event sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Library. For more information, call the library at 423-753-1800.

Circus Arts opening Kingsport location

Johnson City Circus Arts is opening a second location in downtown Kingsport at 625 E. Market St. The new space opens in mid-February, and it’s a shared space with Flight Athletic Academy, a new gymnastics gym opening up at the same time.

The group will be having a ribbon-cutting event on Feb. 23.

Along with this, Johnson City Circus Arts is rebranding. The new name is Night Owl Circus Arts. The original location is still open at Appalachian Tumbling and Gymnastics at 1777 Old Gray Station Road, Johnson City.

Classes for both adults and kids of all skill levels are offered, and no previous experience is required. The first class is $10. Sign up online at www.NightOwlCircusArts.com. For more information, call Craig Lewis at 423-782-6479.

Board of Building Codes representative sought

The Johnson City Commission soon will consider an appointment for a plumbing representative on the Board of Building Codes. Applicants must be city residents and hold a state of Tennessee plumbing license.

This board is responsible for hearing and deciding appeals and variances to the Johnson City Building Code. The board also decides questions of code interpretation and recommends any code changes to the commission. Each term is three years. The board meets on an as-needed basis on the first Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Any citizen who is interested in serving as a member may submit an application online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards or may obtain one by calling 423-434-6009. For more information regarding this board, call the Codes Enforcement Office at 423-434-6048. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 13.

Health center to offer classes

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will offer the following programs:

• “Motivation Station,” daily in January from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Stop by to share healthy tips to reach your health goals

• “Wellness Wednesdays,” Wednesday, Jan. 4, 12:15-1:15 p.m. Fun, free fitness and nutrition in front of JCPenney. Call the center for details.

• “Weight Loss Tips and Portion Control,” Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1:30-2 p.m. The speaker is Crystal West, RDN, LDN. Registration is required.

• “Freedom From Smoking,” Thurs., January 5, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The speaker is Becky McKinney, health educator, Washington County Health Department. Are you ready to quit smoking? Join us to learn more about this FREE 8 class tobacco cessation program. This program, through the American Lung Association, can help you quit for good. Registration is required.

To register, call 844-488-STAR (7827).

Livestock producers have new feeding rule

With the new year just days away, livestock producers will have new federal rules to follow when feeding their animals.

Beginning today, a licensed veterinarian must approve and supervise use of certain medications in livestock feed.

"Antibiotics are vitally important for fighting illness and maintaining livestock health," state veterinarian Dr. Charles Hatcher said. "However, we must make sure that drugs don't develop resistance. These new rules will move us toward the elimination of antibiotic use for production purposes, while still allowing producers to use prescribed antibiotics to treat and control disease."

The Food and Drug Administration will require producers to have a veterinary feed directive (VFD) in order to feed certain antimicrobial drugs. Before a producer can obtain a VFD, their licensed vet of record must examine and diagnose the livestock in question.

Producers must then provide the VFD to their feed manufacturer or supplier. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture routinely inspects feed manufacturers. Any mills that mix antimicrobials into livestock feed will be required to show proof of the VFD during inspection. Extra-label use of a VFD drug in an animal feed for weight gain or feed efficiency is prohibited. More information is available at www.fda.gov/AnimalVeterinary/DevelopmentApprovalProcess/ucm071807.

Tablets, e-readers classes to be held

The Gray Library will offer two free classes on tablets and e-readers during January. The classes will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Thursday, Jan. 26, both at 4:30 p.m.

Come and bring your tablet or eReader, with any questions you might have about downloading books. You can also learn how to access ebooks and audiobooks with your library card.

The library will also offer a free Gentle Flow Yoga class Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m. Participants should bring yoga mats and water bottles. For more information on the programs, call the library at 423-477-1550.

Line dance lessons to be offered at center

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer Absolute Beginner Line Dance (Level 1) lessons from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 12-Feb 9.

These lessons will teach basic steps, terminology and sequence. Beginners ages 40 and older are welcome. The instructor will be Martha Davenport.

Participants are required to pre-register and pay by Jan. 10 at the Memorial Park Community Center front desk. Cost is $30 for five weeks or $20 with SilverSneakers discount.

For more information, call 423-434-6237.

Tri-Cities Tea Party to meet Thursday

The Tri-Cities Tea Party will meet Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at 2122 Carroll Creek Road, Johnson City.

Attendees are encouraged to bring finger foods. The meeting will serve as a Christmas and New Year’s celebration, as well as to celebrate the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

For more information, email info@tricitiesteaparty912.com.