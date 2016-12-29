Do you remember the movie 'The Yearling?'

“The Yearling” novel captured the feel of life on Pat’s Island during the pioneer days, thanks to Rawlings’ long visits with Calvin Long, who reminisced about his days raising a deer in the scrub, among other adventures in what was then the back of beyond.

The novel was later made into a movie starring Gregory Peck, and the movie was actually filmed at this site. Pat’s Island is now part of the Juniper Prairie Wilderness. A hike leads you through the wilderness and past several points of interest, including a cattle dip, a large sinkhole, the Long Cemetery, and homestead sites. The hike delivers natural beauty, too, visiting numerous plant communities. Silver Glen Springs, a clear water upwelling, is located just across “The Yearling” trailhead.

Pa’ts Island is not an island surrounded by water, rather an island of fertile soil surrounded by a sea of infertile sand pine scrub woods. Early Florida settlers called the fertile plots islands despite no water being nearby.

Start the trek to Pat’s Island hiking through some of the infertile open sand pine scrub. Low-lying sand pines, stubby oaks and brush rise from the sandy soil. You are following a sandy path on what once was Forest Road 10 before the Juniper Prairie Wilderness was established in 1984. Young sand pines are growing up astride the path, perfect for Florida scrub jays, which you may see along this part of the hike.

After 0.9 mile, rise just a bit and reach “Jody’s Trace”, marked by a sign. The trail was named for the boy character in Rawlings’ book Jody, who raises the yearling so prominent in the book and movie. Turn right and follow the yellow blazes. You’ve reached Pat’s Island. The blazes lead through into a dense stand of longleaf pine.

Ahead, come across a concrete trough set into the ground. This was a cattle dip that Calvin Long used back when the government required that all cattle be dipped in an arsenic-based solution to prevent ticks. Imagine, a dumb government idea. The trail follows the edge of the island.

At 2.0 miles, arrive at an intersection with the Cross Trail. To the left the Cross Trail leads directly to the Long Cemetery and the exit for the loop. Turn right to walk the longer loop. In a few moments you see a deep sinkhole. It is on your left and drops over 100 feet. Concrete sandbags and timbers support one side of the sinkhole. There is a less steep access to the bottom of the sinkhole on the far side from the trail.

This is a dry sinkhole, but the settlers once used it as a water source, as water seeped out of the water table onto the rocks. Imagine, going every day to obtain water for daily life, or carrying your wash to be done at the sinkhole. They were a tough bunch living on Pat’s Island back then. And did I mention there was no mosquito repellent or air conditioning back then?

Stay right, joining Major Churchill Road, now a mere footpath, and likely wasn’t much more, back in its heyday. Ahead, meet the Florida Trail, the one going over 1,100 miles through Florida, from the Everglades to near Pensacola. To your right the Florida Trail heads a short distance to Forest Road 46 and an alternate trailhead.

Our adventure turns left on the Florida Trail, southbound. Pass an ancient dogwood tree then meet Grahamville Road Trail, entering a live oak copse. A little ways up on the right is a cistern, the last remnant of Reuben Long’s homestead. Don’t pass up the spur path leading right to the Long Cemetery, where the pioneers who lived on Pat’s Island are buried.

After visiting the internment, continue east on Grahamville Road, passing the homesite of Calvin Long, used in the filming of “The Yearling.” Only the clearings and small shards of glass and plates provide a clue that people once lived here. His daughter Cora’s homesite is down the way a bit. Continue through the longleaf pines, and you leave Pat’s Island, backtracking in a beeline through the open sand pine scrub, reaching the trailhead.

Make time to visit Silver Glen Spring, just across the road from “The Yearling” trailhead. Silver Glen Springs is a first class recreation area in a superlatively scenic area of the Ocala National Forest. Popular with swimmers and snorkelers, the clear spring harbors fish aplenty. You can also canoe the spring run and picnic, as well as hike nature trails. Add this to your visit and you will not regret it.

To get to Pa’ts Island from Ocala, Florida, drive east on SR 40 for 33 miles to SR 19, just east of Juniper Springs Recreation Area. Turn left on SR 19 and follow it for 6.2 miles to the trailhead, marked by the “Yearling Trail” sign on the left across from Silver Glen Springs Recreation Area.

For more information, contact Ocala National Forest, 17147 E. State Road 40, Silver Springs, FL 34488, 352-625-2520, www.fs.usda.gov/ocala.