Happenings in your community

Freedom Hall Pool, 1320 Pactolas Road, will offer American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification classes for ages 15 and older Dec. 19-23 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. each day. Class fee is $200 per person, which includes book, face mask and all certifications.

A required pre-test will take place at 8 a.m. Dec. 19 and will consist of:

• Swim 300 yards continuously, using these strokes in the following order: 100 yards of front crawl using rhythmic breathing and a stabilizing, propellant kick. Rhythmic breathing can be performed either by breathing to side or to the front; 100 yards of breaststroke; and 100 yards of either front crawl using rhythmic breathing or breaststroke.

• Swim 20 yards using front crawl or breaststroke, surface dive to a depth of 7 to 10 feet and retrieve a 10-pound object, return to the surface, and swim 20 yards back to the starting point. When returning to the starting point with the object, exit the water without using the ladder of steps, within one minute, 40 seconds.

• Tread water, without use of hands, for two minutes.

Upon completion of the course, the participant will be certified in lifeguarding, first aid, CPR Pro and AED essentials for the professional rescuer. For more information and to sign up for the class, call 423-461-4872 or 423-434-5754.

Center to offer Dive-In Movie

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will host a Dive-In Movie on Friday, Dec. 16, from 7-8:45 p.m. for all ages. Participants will swim and watch Disney’s “Finding Dory.”

Children 6 and younger must have an adult present in the water, and children 7-12 must have an adult in the pool area at all times. Swim diapers are required for non-potty-trained children.

The cost is $3 per person. For more information, call 423-434-5755.

Hands On! offers events in December

Hands On! Regional Museum is set to offer the following events in December:

• Saturdays and Sundays — Make It. Take It. Feature Exhibit: In this DIY space, guests of all ages will get to use a large assortment of everyday materials and are encouraged to create something that represents their imagination or ideas. Every few weeks the materials and theme of the space will change to keep engaging visitors with new challenges and experiences. Visitors are encouraged to take their inventions, contraptions or pieces of art home with them.

•Sunday, Dec. 11 — Table Trick Science: Bring flair and fun to your holiday meals with our fun experiments! First, try your hand at the good ol' tablecloth trick, but without the fine china. Play a tune with singing water glasses, watch in amazement with the soda can shake up and more. The Eastman Discovery Lab will be open by announcement periodically throughout each day.

•Tuesday, Dec. 13-Saturday, Dec. 31 — Wonderful and Wacky Weather: Calling all future meteorologists. ... Discover a variety of weather patterns, try out the tornado tube and create your very own instant snow. The Eastman Discovery Lab will be open by announcement periodically throughout each day.

•Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25 — Hands On! will be closed for the Christmas Holiday.

Johnson City chapter of the UAW to meet

The Johnson City, Tennessee United Auto Workers Retirees will hold their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13 at Maple Grove restaurant in Unicoi.

All UAW Retirees are invited to attend.

Directions: Follow 126 east towards Asheville. Take Exit 32 and turn left at the end of the ramp. The restaurant is 2/10 of a mile on the right.

Spouses and friends are welcome.

For information call 423-727-7393, 423-772-4777 or 423-743-8778.

Parks and Rec accepting name proposals for library at Carver

Johnson City Parks and Recreation will accept proposed names for the library at Carver Recreation Center, 322 W. Watauga Ave., through Jan. 6.

Proposals must be in writing and include an explanation of the name’s significance to the property or overall park system. If the proposal is that of an individual’s name, a biography must be included.

Proposals may be mailed to: Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, 37601; or emailed to mhollifield@johnsoncitytn.org.

For additional information, contact Missy Hollifield at 423-283-5815 or mhollifield@johnsoncitytn.org.

Local UDOC group to meet

Johnson City Chapter 754 United Daughters of the Confederacy will meet Tuesday Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City Country Club.

The program, about two homes of Robert E. Lee — Arlington House and Shirley Planation — will be given by Melodie Daniels.

Guests are welcome and reservations are required.

For information or to make reservations, call 926-9680.

Genealogy group to host help night

The Watauga Association of Genealogists will host a genealogy help night in the Tennessee Room at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 West Millard Street, Tuesday, Dec 13., at 6:30 p.m.

WAGS members will be there to assist participants in their searches.

For more information, visit the organization’s website at www.wagsnetn.org.

Ruritans to host barbecue supper and bake sale

The Telford Ruritan Club, at the corner of Telford School House Road and Telford-New Victory Road, will be hosting a barbecue supper and bake sale on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The menu will consist of a barbecue sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, assorted drinks and assorted desserts.

Meals may be purchased for a donation and will be available for carryout. Assorted baked goods will also be available for purchase.

Boone Watershed to meet Dec. 13

The December general meeting of Boone Watershed Partnership is set for Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 4-5 p.m., at the Board Room of Winged Deer Park Headquarters, 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City. The public is invited.

With population expansion, reduced availability of fresh water due to saltwater intrusion and drought, the demand for conservation of water is increasing. One innovation being considered to increase public water supplies is to expand water reuse (the use of wastewater in the form of recycled water).

Recycled water products may include water for irrigation (agriculture, parks, school, golf courses, etc.), industrial reuse, groundwater recharge, and as effluent discharge returned to streams.

Jana Archer, a graduate student in Geosciences at ETSU whose study is concentrated on both quality and quantity of freshwater resources, will be discussing the spatial pattern of recycled water use in Florida and California to find gaps in distribution and identify potential areas for expansion of recycled water production as a way to increase supplies of freshwater.

For more information, visit the Boone Watershed Partnership website at www.boonewatershed.org.