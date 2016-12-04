State of Franklin chapter makes tree skirts, helmet liners

These tree skirts go to a company that supplies decorated miniature Christmas trees to American soldiers far away from home for the holiday. The helmet liners go to the same committee for the soldiers in the field.

The State of Franklin Chapter was organized on March 4, 1929, and is located in Jonesborough.

The chapter selected “State of Franklin” as its name to honor the pioneers who attempted to establish a separate state, independent from North Carolina, and who met at a convention on December 17, 1784, in Jonesborough, which was to become the county seat of Washington County in 1796 and holds the distinction of being the first town in Tennessee.