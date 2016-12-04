Happenings in your community

The East Tennessee Staff Senate Food Drive collects food and funds annually to ensure a happy Thanksgiving for university employees and community members who find themselves in need of assistance.

This year, Sodexo, the university’s food service provider, gave the Staff Senate a helping hand. The food service team, under the direction of Kelvin Tarukwasha, hosted a Thanksgiving lunch, with turkey carving duties handled by Dr. Joe Sherlin, ETSU’s vice president for Student Affairs.

The event raised $2,021 from ID Bucs account donations and cash, which was presented to the Staff Senate to purchase items for food baskets.

The following day, ETSU staff students and Sodexo chefs served a Thanksgiving meal using the remaining food to 120 community members at the Haven of Mercy soup kitchen.

First Tennessee names Perdue VP, manager

First Tennessee has named Greg Perdue as vice president and commercial relationship manager in Northeast Tennessee.

Perdue has been with the bank for 17 years and has held several positions over his tenure. Perdue has been recognized with 2009 and 2014 Firstpower Awards, one of the highest honors bestowed upon bank employees. He is a native of Kingsport.

A graduate of Texas Christian University, Perdue holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and History and a master of arts in history from the University of Texas at Austin.

Perdue is a graduate of the First Tennessee Emerging Leader Program and has been published for his writing on the Vietnam War in the Encyclopedia of the Vietnam War, Volume I.

He is the co-founder of “Swim for Them,” a local charity that allows swimmers to raise support for causes that fuel their passion; the charity began in 2010 and since that time has raised almost $120,000 in support of 84 unique charities.

ETSU sets commencement for Dec. 10

East Tennessee State University’s fall commencement exercises will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, in the ETSU/Mountain States Health Alliance Athletic Center (the Minidome). Dr. Mary Ann Littleton will be the speaker during the 10 a.m. ceremony, and George L. Nichols will deliver the 2 p.m. address.

Littleton, an associate professor in the Department of Community and Behavioral Health in ETSU’s College of Public Health, was presented with the 2016 Distinguished Faculty Award in Teaching.

Littleton was one of the primary faculty members involved in ETSU’s Interprofessional Rural Track program, a collaborative initiative of the colleges in the university’s Academic Health Sciences Center that was funded by the Kellogg Foundation.

Nichols, a Johnson City native and alumnus of Langston High School and ETSU, is a U.S. Army veteran and a successful executive in the banking and mass transportation industries.

After graduating from Langston in 1958, Nichols was a member of the first undergraduate class to integrate then-East Tennessee State College, where he majored in biology. He graduated in 1962 and was the first African-American to be commissioned a second lieutenant from the school’s Army ROTC Program.

Erwin Pizza Hut to host Tanasi fundraiser

Pizza Hut, 1216 N. Main St., Erwin, is hosting a fundraiser for the Tanasi Arts and Heritage Center, located in Unicoi, on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 5-8 p.m.

The restaurant will donate 20 percent of all sales to Tanasi, but guests have to mention Tanasi when ordering. The donation is valid for dine-in, carry-out or delivery orders.

Senior Services offers programs

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., is offering free Twelve Days of Christmas programs for ages 50-plus. For every program attended, participants will be entered in a chance to win gift cards.

Call 423-434-6237 for more information. Upcoming programs are:

• Dec. 7 — Travel Sign Up, 9 a.m.-noon.

• Dec. 8 — What’s Cooking? Holiday Dessert, 11:30 a.m.

• Dec. 9 — Silversneakers Circuit, 10 a.m.

• Dec. 12 – Herbs for Arthritis, 11 a.m.

• Dec. 13 – Dig Into History, 11 a.m.

New Victory UMC to host breakfast

New Victory United Methodist Church, 682 New Victory Road, Telford, will host a country breakfast in the fellowship hall on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8-10 a.m.

The meal will consist of eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, juice, coffee and more. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children. Carry-outs are available.

‘Curious Coal’ to open at Fossil Site

The Gray Fossil Site will celebrate Miner’s Day starting Tuesday, Dec. 6, through Saturday, Jan. 1, with “Curious Coal.”

The exhibit will show the link between coal and fossils and allow attendees to get an up-close-and-personal look by examining coal specimens and core samples.

For more information, call 423-439-3662 or go to handsonmuseum.org.

Roe’s staff to hold office hours

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, will send staff to hold office hours in Johnson City on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Memorial Park Community Center from 9-11 a.m.

A staffer will also be in Jonesborough on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Washington County Courthouse on the second floor from 2-4 p.m. Roe's staff will be available to assist First District constituents.

Some of the ways that Roe's district offices can be of assistance: Senior Citizens: Social Security and disability; students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies; Veterans: VA claims and military service problems; Small Business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations; and more.

Center to offer Parents Night Out

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer a Parents Night Out with Santa as a special guest Friday, Dec. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Children ages 3-12 will meet Santa and enjoy pizza, swimming, games and crafts.

Children will be split into age groups, and all participants must be potty trained. Please provide a change of clothes and towel for each child.

Cost is $15 for the first child; $10 for each additional child in a family. Price includes a slice of pizza and a drink. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, Dec. 8 at Memorial Park Community Center.

Space is limited to 50 registered participants. For more information, call 423-434-5749.

Monday Club to hold Christmas luncheon

The Monday Club of Johnson City will hold its annual Christmas luncheon at the Johnson City Country Club on Monday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.

The guest speaker will be the Rev. Michael Lester, speaking on "Grief During the Holidays.” Music will be presented by Barbara Powell and Lucille Hart.

The Salvation Army will be guests, and members are requested to bring toys for the group.

Farm agency extends voting deadline

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Tennessee Farm Service Agency Executive Director Gene Davidson today announced that the deadline to submit ballots for the 2016 County Committee Elections has been extended to ensure farmers and ranchers have sufficient time to vote.

Eligible voters now have until Dec. 13 to return ballots to their local FSA offices. Producers who have not received their ballot should pick one up at their local FSA office.

FSA has modified the ballot, making it easily identifiable and less likely to be overlooked. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Dec. 13. Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1.

Nearly 7,700 FSA County Committee members serve FSA offices nationwide. Each committee has three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office. One-third of County Committee seats are up for election each year.

For more information, visit the FSA website at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections. You may also contact your local USDA service center or FSA office. Visit offices.usda.gov to find an FSA office near you.

Tanasi Center to offer sewing class

The Tanasi Arts & Heritage Center in Unicoi will host a Make It and Take It sewing workshop on Monday, Dec. 12, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Participants will learn how to machine-sew a table runner and then take it home ready to use. A Tanasi artisan will lead participants through the steps to sew beautiful accents for a holiday-season table or for a gift.

Participants will leave with an orignal work of art. Bring a sewing machine, or if you don’t have one, several sewing machines will be available to use. Participants will need to bring two yards of fabric in two colors, one yard of each, along with thread and scissors.

The cost of the workshop is $10. Sign up for this workshop by calling Gail Clark and leaving a message at 423-743-5472, or the Tanasi Arts & Heritage Center at 423-735-0217.

Visit the Arts & Heritage Center’s Tanasi Gallery on the web at tanasiarts.org or follow the center on Facebook at Tanasi Arts & Heritage Center.

Milligan sets commencement for Dec. 9

Milligan College is planning its fall commencement for Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. in the college’s Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel on the eve of Milligan’s 150th anniversary.

It was December 10, 1866, that the state of Tennessee issued the charter to the Buffalo Male and Female Institute, which was later renamed Milligan College.

Rather than a commencement speaker, the college is continuing its new tradition of more student engagement during the program through prayer, scripture readings and remarks given by students to their fellow graduates. A total of 104 degrees will be awarded.

A complete schedule of graduation activities is available online at www.milligan.edu/commencement or by calling 423-461-8681. For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be broadcast live at www.milligan.edu/streaming.

Washington County Democrats to meet

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m., at the Democrat Resource Center, 2250 N. Roan St.

The group will discuss the November election and talk about plans for the next election cycle. For more information, call the DRC at 423-282-2081.

Industrial Development Board members sought

The Johnson City Commission will consider four appointments to the Industrial Development Board. The board was created as a means of financing business/industrial facilities that would create employment and economic growth.

Potential appointees must be residents of the city and should be interested in community affairs. Applications are available online at www.johnsoncitytn.org/boards and at the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St. Call 423-434-6021 for an application to be mailed or faxed. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 5.

For more information on the board, contact Mitch Miller at 423-202-3510, ext. 105, or miller@thewcedc.com.

Health Resources Center to hold classes

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will hold the following programs. Unless noted, registration is required for programs — call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve a space.

• “Medicare Enrollment,” Monday, Dec. 5, 1-4 p.m. Come and learn about your options for Medicare Advantage Plans, supplements, prescription plans, life and health plans before the enrollment deadline ends Dec. 7. Independent agents from State of Franklin Insurance will be available to answer questions and assist you in enrollment. No appointment necessary.

• “Crockpot Cooking,” Wednesday, Dec. 7, 1:30-2:30 p.m. The speaker is Crystal West, RDN, LDN. It's not often that you can create a whole meal in one pot, but that's the beauty of the slow cooker. Come join us for healthy crockpot recipes that are great to use as the months get cooler and the days get shorter — samples provided.

• “Healthy Holiday Eating with Diabetes,” Wednesday, Dec. 7, 5-6 p.m. The speaker is Teri Hurt, RN, CDE. Does having diabetes concern you with the upcoming holiday season? Come learn ways to enjoy the festivities and food while keeping your blood sugars, weight and stress under control. Practical tips, ideas and recipes will be given.

• “Early Onset Alzheimer's Support Group,” Friday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.-noon. The speaker is Tabitha Ebbert of the Alzheimer's Association. Join us for educational and social support for caregivers and people in the early stage of Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia.

The Health Resources Center at the Mall at Johnson City will hold the following programs. Unless noted, registration is required for programs — call 844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve a space.

• “Medicare Enrollment,” Monday, Dec. 5, 1-4 p.m. Come and learn about your options for Medicare Advantage Plans, supplements, prescription plans, life and health plans before the enrollment deadline ends Dec. 7. Independent agents from State of Franklin Insurance will be available to answer questions and assist you in enrollment. No appointment necessary.

• “Crockpot Cooking,” Wednesday, Dec. 7, 1:30-2:30 p.m. The speaker is Crystal West, RDN, LDN. It's not often that you can create a whole meal in one pot, but that's the beauty of the slow cooker. Come join us for healthy crockpot recipes that are great to use as the months get cooler and the days get shorter — samples provided.

• “Healthy Holiday Eating with Diabetes,” Wednesday, Dec. 7, 5-6 p.m. The speaker is Teri Hurt, RN, CDE. Does having diabetes concern you with the upcoming holiday season? Come learn ways to enjoy the festivities and food while keeping your blood sugars, weight and stress under control. Practical tips, ideas and recipes will be given.

• “Early Onset Alzheimer's Support Group,” Friday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.-noon. The speaker is Tabitha Ebbert of the Alzheimer's Association. Join us for educational and social support for caregivers and people in the early stage of Alzheimer's disease or another form of dementia.

Wine classes set at Universal

A one-day class for wine enthusiasts is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, and Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. both days at Universal Wine and Spirits, 230 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 110, Johnson City.

The cost is $35. The class will be instructed by Certified Wine Educator and Judge and Level 1 Sommelier Rick Jelovsek. The class will taste and evaluate examples of American wines and teach participants what wine service to expect in a restaurant or for home entertaining.

The class will also taste and evaluate examples of old world/non-U.S. wines, learn the principles of matching wine and food and learn how to make wine recommendations to friends and guests

No lunch will be provided on site. Classes are limited to the first 12 participants.

To sign up or for more information, call Universal Wine and Spirits at 423-928-0041 or Jelovsek at 423-367-5333, or email Jelovsek at tnwinelover@gmail.com.