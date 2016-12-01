Crabtree Falls: Cool in December

By the way, you can check if the parkway is open by simply checking the Blue Ridge Parkway’s website and click on the link showing real-time road closures. That way you won’t waste time driving that way just to find the parkway closed.

Spring is also a good time to visit the falls, not only for bold flows but also to see the 40-plus species of wildflowers, from lady slippers to jack-in-the-pulpits to a few relic crabapple trees that gave the area its name. It’s a little over 500 feet elevation change down to the falls. Your return trip explores the upper Crabtree Creek valley.

Back in the 1930s, when developing the Blue Ridge Parkway, Crabtree Falls was one of North Carolina’s natural assets the Park Service knew they wanted to include. Except back then it was called Murphy Falls. Just to make things more complicated, official USGS Quad maps called Crabtree Falls “Upper Falls.” The Park Service renamed the falls after Crabtree Creek, on which it is located.

Others contend the falls were named for an early colonial settler named John Crabtree. Name aside, the reality on the ground is a gorgeous 70-foot cataract that spills over a widening ledge, and is one of my favorite sights on the parkway. Crabtree Falls makes a worthy hike destination.

A loop trail leads to the falls, allowing you to cover new ground the entire route while seeing the cascade. Crabtree Falls is the centerpiece of a recreation area that includes a visitor center/gift shop and campground located just off the parkway. The campground, situated at 3,600 feet, makes a fine hot weather getaway. It is open during the warm season. The campsites have a picnic table, fire ring, lantern post and level tent pad. Water spigots and restrooms are spread out among the 71 tent and 22 RV sites. A designated picnic area is located less than a mile south on the parkway for those who want to dine outside.

The crabtrees that once covered the partly wooded meadows of the recreation area continue to fall to the winds of time and relentless reforestation. However, the remaining crabtrees still show off their blossoms here atop the Blue Ridge. After leaving the upper trailhead adjacent to the parkway, you will pass through some relic meadows being kept open by the park service with periodic mowing.

Beyond the meadows, the hike skirts by the campground, passing a lower trailhead parking area, open when the campground is open. Here, your descent begins in earnest. The trail falls away through rhododendron then passes an abandoned trail, formerly creating an additional loop. A series of switchbacks on a steep wooded slope moderates the decline. Parts of the trail use well-placed, sturdy but narrow stone steps to lose altitude. Depending on water volume, the roar of Crabtree Falls may be filling your ears.

Then Crabtree Falls comes into view, a froth of white spreading over rock strata. The 70-foot parade of lather crashes into a pool, then splits around a small, rock island atop which stands one of the most photographed trees — a yellow birch — along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

A wooden walkway bridge crosses Crabtree Creek, doubling as a first rate observation/photography platform. And on this bridge waterfall enthusiasts will be snapping pictures using whatever devices they have on hand, from smart phones to big ol’ cameras sitting atop tripods, trying to get the perfect shot. And Crabtree Falls is exceptionally photogenic — the stream fearlessly diving over a bare cliff, spilling in sheets, dashing from rock to rock, then regrouping to slalom in shoals and flow under the observation bridge.

Some waterfall visitors go back the way they came, the backtrack being shorter. However, you will be going against the flow of hikers, which could be important on those busy, fair Saturdays, but not much of a concern in December.

I recommend the loop. Additional viewing opportunities of Crabtree Falls are ahead as you climb stairs away from the creek. More switchbacks lead up past an overhanging rock house. Come to a linear outcrop where you can walk out and look down on the falls as it makes a big drop. This precarious view is better when the leaves are off the trees.

You then head up the perched upper valley of Crabtree Creek. The stream drains this elevated valley between Seven mile Ridge and the Blue Ridge, making a surprisingly large waterway for 3,500 feet elevation. And upper Crabtree Creek speeds along in shoals and pools. The loop crosses Crabtree Creek on a hiker bridge before finally turning away from Crabtree Creek to cut through the campground. Beware of old, closed connector trails. Soon you will hear the cars on the Blue Ridge Parkway, marking your return to the trailhead.

Spring and fall are also good times to visit Crabtree Falls. In spring, you will be rewarded with wildflowers rising from the refreshed soil and a normally fast flowing Crabtree Creek that will put extra pepper into Crabtree Falls. In late fall/early winter, the leaves are off the trees, the crowds have thinned, allowing you to view Crabtree Falls through the woods from afar and up close without having to jostle for elbow room on those ideal warm weather days. Also, you can better see the geology of the land, the rock strata that make waterfalls happen.

Early morning is a good time during the warm season as you will also beat the crowds. In addition, since Crabtree Falls is on the west side of the Blue Ridge, it takes a while for the morning sun to hit the falls, making for better photography conditions. No matter the weather, season, or time of day, do carve out a few hours to visit this jewel of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

To reach Crabtree Falls from Asheville, take the Blue Ridge Parkway north to milepost 338.9. Here, turn left into the Crabtree Falls Area. Immediately turn left and reach the upper trailhead parking. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/blri.