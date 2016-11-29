Happenings in your community

The Life Care Center of Banner Elk will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday in the center’s large dining room.

Handmade gifts of all kinds will be for sale, such as ornaments, jewelry and baked goods.

There will also be a raffle for several of the items.

All proceeds will go toward purchasing Christmas gifts for the center’s residents.

For information, call 828-898-5136.

Center to offer bond webinar

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center at East Tennessee State University invites the public to participate in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Surety Bond Guarantee Program webinar on Monday, Dec. 5, from 10-11 a.m.

The session is helpful for small businesses in existence less than three years or with limited financial resources, no prior bonded work experience, previously denied bonding or wishing to increase contract bonding capacity.

The Surety Bond Guarantee Program guarantees up to $6.5 million. Costs and getting started in surety bonding will be discussed.

Tamara E. Murray, an underwriting marketing specialist, will serve as the presenter. Registration is not required.

The webinar can be accessed 5-10 minutes before the starting time at https://connect16.uc.att.com/sba/meet/?ExEventID=87462470. To connect by phone only, call 888-858-2144 and enter code 6250167#. For more information, contact Teresa Shipley of the TSBDC at 423-439-8505 or shipleyth@etsu.edu.

Girls on the Run 5K set for weekend

Hundreds of girls are expected to strap on their running shoes for the annual Girls on the Run 5K race Dec. 3.

The organization is expecting more than 800 runners, 450 of which are from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The race begins at 9 a.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Thomas Stadium, 1118 University Parkway.

The organization will be awarding $1,000 to the top two schools with the most participants. Girls on the Run of Northeast Tennessee has 31 teams with more than 1,200 girls who participate in the program each year. And the organization said it hopes to accomplish more than running — it aims to empower girls to unleash their potential and build confidence while involving girls in a healthier lifestyle.