Happenings in your community

Almost 75 years have passed since the Japanese shocked the world by bombing the American naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on the morning of December 7, 1941. On December 8, the nation was gathered around its radios to hear President Roosevelt deliver his “Day of Infamy” speech.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m., the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council will conduct its fifth Pearl Harbor Remembrance. For the second year, the program will take place in the Mountain Home Museum, Building 34 (the Clock Tower), on Dogwood Avenue.

This event takes place on the first Sunday in December, at the approximate hour the Eastern United States was learning of the attack. Each year, we seek to honor a particular ship, along with the Tri-Cities area servicemen who perished in the attack.

Stress-reduction workshop to be held

An Introduction to Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction workshop will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Appalachian Dharma & Meditation Center, 108 W. 10th Ave., Suite 3, Johnson City.

The cost is a suggested $30 donation. There will be a lunch break from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction was developed 35 years ago at the University of Massachusetts Medical School by Jon Kabat-Zinn, PhD, to teach mindfulness as a technique to positively impact participants’ health, pain management, sleep, mental health, relationships and more.

As an introduction to the eight-week MBSR curriculum, the workshop will cover the basics of mindfulness, explore current research and include experiential practices. It is open to the public as well as a clinical audience.

There is no requirement for a specific position for meditation. Chairs and cushions are available. The only request will be that you are comfortable. The facilitator is Scott MacGregor of Asheville, N.C., a licensed clinical therapist and stress reduction educator. For more information, visit the center’s website at www.dharma4et.org.

Senior Services to host programs

Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer Twelve Days of Christmas programs for ages 50 and over beginning Dec. 1. All programs are free. For every program attended, participants will be entered in a chance to win gift cards.

Some of the upcoming programs are listed below. Call 423-434-6237 for more information.

• Dec. 1 — “Healthy Holiday Recipes.” Program will take place at the State of Franklin Food City. Bus will leave MPCC at 5:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

• Dec. 2 — “How are Your Hands Working?” 11 a.m.

• Dec. 5 — “Volunteer Meeting,” 10 a.m.

• Dec. 6 — Silversneakers Yoga, 11:45 a.m. or 1 p.m.

MPCC to host Parents’ Night Out

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer Parents’ Night Out on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Children ages 3-12 will enjoy pizza, swimming, games, and crafts.

Children will be split into age groups. Cost is $15 for the first child and $10 for each additional child in a family. Price includes a slice of pizza and a drink.

A change of clothes and towel must be provided for each child. All participants must be potty trained.

Pre-registration is required by Dec. 8 at the center. For more information, call 423-434-5749.

UCHS classes seek contact info

The 1967 and 1968 graduating classes of Unicoi County High School are seeking contact information on their members in order to plan a reunion to be held during the 2017 Unicoi County Apple Festival.

Members of the 1967 class can send their current contact information (name, address, phone number, email address) by mail to: Marvin and Rita Rogers, 131 Oakwood Lane, Erwin TN 37650 or by email to uchs67@comcast.net.

1968 class members should send their information to: Debbie Wilson, 319 Riverside Drive, Unicoi, TN 37692 or by email to unicoi4950@comcast.net.

Elizabethton center plans breakfast buffet

A holiday breakfast buffet will be held at the Elizabethton Seniors Center, 428 E. G St., on Friday, Dec. 2, from 7-10 a.m. Tickets are on sale now at $7 each. Carry-outs are available.

The menu includes biscuits, gravy, sausage, bacon, pork tenderloin, scrambled eggs, pancakes, juice and coffee. Entertainment will be provided by Michael Hawkins and Chris Mathes from 8:30-10 a.m.

All proceeds go to support the center.

Development agency board to meet

The quarterly meeting of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency’s board of directors will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. in the Douglass Community Room, 301 Louis St., north entrance, Kingsport.

NARFE to hold monthly meeting

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Empire Buffet, 2614 N. Roan St.

The speaker will be Madeline Mowery and the subject is “Climate Change.”

For further information, call Wayne Robertson at 423-741-0612.

Milligan presents 9th annual ‘Buffalo Tales’ on Dec. 1

Milligan College students will share their storytelling talent during the ninth annual “Buffalo Tales” on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in Milligan’s McGlothlin-Street Theatre located in the Gregory Center.

This event is free and open to the public.

“Buffalo Tales” serves as the fall semester final exam for Milligan’s storytelling students as well as an opportunity for them to showcase the skills they learned under Dr. Bruce Montgomery, Milligan professor of communications.

Learn more about Milligan arts events at www.milligan.edu/arts.

JRT set to begin auditions

The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for the comedy “You Can't Take It With You” on Sunday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 each night.

The auditions will be held at the theater, located at 125½ Main Street in Jonesborough.

The cast of 20 will include roles for ages 16 years and up. The audition will consist of a cold read.

For more information, visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or email jrtpublicity@gmail.com.

Church to hold holiday bazaar

Oak Street Baptist Church will host a holiday craft bazaar with a soup and hot dog lunch and a bake sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the church’s Christian Activities Center, 804 Oak St., Elizabethton.

Over 20 craft vendors will display handmade jewelry, candles and soap, crocheted shawls and scarves, antique glassware, wood crafts, clothing, Christmas decorations and more.

All vendor fees, lunch and bake sale proceeds will go to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for International Missions.

For information, call 423-542-4022.

Handgun carry permit class to be offered

Rocky Top Gun Permit School will offer a handgun carry permit class on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 135 Keenburg Road, Elizabethton starting at 8 a.m.

Ken Potter, a veteran law enforcement officer, will be the instructor for the class.

Those taking the class are asked to bring their weapon and 50 rounds of ammunition. For those who have not purchased a gun, loaner guns will be available.

Rocky Top is one of the first schools to offer permit training. They have been teaching the program since 1997.

For information, call Potter at 423-341-1709, 423-543-6048 or email him at kpotter641@yahoo.com.