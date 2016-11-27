Happenings at area libraries

The Humane Society will bring cats that are looking for a safe and comfortable place to call home.

Cats may be adopted on site, and participants will have the opportunity to talk with the Humane Society staff about what they do and about their future activities.

The Washington County Library is also accepting pet food for library fines in November. This is an opportunity to pay off old fines, get some library books and take a cat home and read to it.

For more information, call the Washington County Library at 423-753-1800.

In events at the Johnson City Public Library, 100 W. Millard St.:

• Children who are 5 to 9 years old may sign up in advance to hear “The Day the Crayons Quit,” by Drew Daywalt in the Jones Meeting Room on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m.

Children will be creating their own drawings inspired by the story. Registration is required for this free program.

To learn more about this and other upcoming events, visit the library’s events calendar at www.jcpl.net, like the library’s Facebook page or follow the library on Twitter and Instagram.

For more information and to register for this free program or other Youth Services programs, call 423-434-4458.