Take this quiz to see if you are an Aspiring AT Thru-hiker

A thru-hike of the AT takes the average backpacker anywhere from 4-6 months to complete. This entails hiking miles and miles per day, day after day, and camping out about every night. It means trekking through temperatures ranging from 20 to 90 degrees and through an equally wide range of weather, from snow to sleet to rain, to thunder and lightning.

Most aspiring thru-hikers fail in their quest, dropping out for various reasons, whether from the daily physical rigors or mental challenge of hiking day after day. Or perhaps it is being away from family, friends and home, or simply running out of money while hiking the AT.

So with all the above in mind, take this quiz to see if you have what it takes to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail, then tally your score at the end.

1. Do you like wearing the same clothes day after day after day without washing them?

A. No, I change clothes after cooking onions

B. No, but I sometimes sleep in the clothes I wore all day

C. Yes, but only when I have spent the night at a friend’s house

D. Yes, it reminds me of my college days

2. Are you willing to quit your job and live off your savings for 6 months?

A. No, I am fiscally sound and financial security is my motto

B. Maybe, I dislike my job and can’t stand my boss

C. Yes, but I don’t have a job or savings

D. Yes, I dream of a daring life and executing a big adventure

3. Can you live off oatmeal, rice and noodles for 180 straight meals?

A. No, I eat only fresh fruits, vegetables and meats from Earth Fare

B. Yes, but can I have the food delivered to my campsite?

C. Yes, it sounds like a great way to save money and lose weight

D. Yes, it is what I already live on at home

4. Are you prepared to use the bathroom outside day after day?

A. No, I would never do such a thing

B. No, I only use the bathroom at my own house

C. Yes, but I must have Charmin bath tissue

D. Yes, but I didn’t realize that was a perk of thru-hiking the AT

5. Can you abandon TV, Internet, Facebook and social media?

A. No, I check my Facebook page before my morning coffee

B. No, I thought I could stream stuff over my phone while hiking

C. Yes, especially since I am $400 behind on my cell phone bill

D. Yes, I live out adventures and don’t do social media bragging

Scoring:

Give yourself 0 points for A; 1 point for B, 2 points for C, and 3 points for D.

0-5 Stay at home and don’t even go out in the rain

5-10 Dream of thru-hiking the AT but stay on the porch

10-15 Start assimilating gear, you’ve got a hike to do!