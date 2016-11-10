Fort McAllister State Park enhances a visit to Savannah

The ruthless march stopped at Fort McAllister, the final battleground before Sherman decimated Savannah. Later, Henry Ford bought the land and preserved Fort McAllister. Next, a timber company bought Ford’s estate and donated the fort to the state of Georgia. Today we have not only a state-run historic site that allows insight into coastal defenses of the War Between the States but also a fine campground on a small barrier island, near Savannah, a popular vacation destination for Tri-Cities residents.

In the Civil War’s early days, Robert E. Lee himself inspected Fort McAllister, located on the lower Ogeechee River where it meets the Atlantic Ocean, and offered ideas to beef up its defenses. His ideas proved worthwhile. The fort stayed in Confederate hands until Sherman’s fateful march, despite several attacks from Federal gunboats, including the new-for-the-time ironclads.

The campground at Fort McAllister is a big draw. It is located on Savage Island, attached to the mainland by a causeway traversing the salt marsh and creeks that encircle the island. This makes for a peaceful and serene camping experience.

A hiking trail and boat ramp offer immediate recreation, whereas other park offerings, including the fort, are located on the mainland. Thus, Savage Island acts as an oasis for the campers.

Campground reservations are recommended on all holiday weekends from St. Patrick’s Day through Thanksgiving. Campsites are generally otherwise available at this serene, marsh-encircled setting, where the birds will awake you instead of an alarm clock.

Recreation is immediate from the campground. The Magnolia Nature Trail starts near the end of the tent area and loops around to return to the campground. If you’ve ever wanted to try sea kayaking, here’s your chance. The park rents kayaks and canoes at very reasonable rates. Explore the marsh creeks starting from the boat landing on Red Bird Creek. Try to work the tides in your favor.

Bicycles can also be rented inexpensively. The flat and quiet park roads make for fun pedaling, especially on the causeway overlooking the expansive marshes.

The Red Bird Trail system offers a series of interconnected loops traversing rich forest and marshland. A 90-foot fishing pier is located on the Ogeechee River. Fish for whiting, sea trout, drum, and even sharks.

Don’t miss touring Fort McAllister and the adjacent museum located in the park office. The views from the fort are inspiring. Learn about a soldier’s life at this once lonely outpost, broken by sporadic gun battles with the Union. Consider how the soldiers used the material on hand for what were then state-of-the-art fortifications. Check out the gun emplacements and massive earthworks and underground quarters called “bombproofs.” Luckily for us, this preserve is one place where we can relax on a barrier island and consider days gone by, among other things.

To get there from exit 90 on I-95 near Savannah, take GA 144 East 6.6 miles, to the GA 144 Spur. Turn left on the GA 144 Spur and follow it 4 miles to dead-end at the state park. For more information, check out my book Best Tent Camping: Georgia.