This Bear Encounter Was too Close!

I was in the midst of a 40-mile backpacking loop, while working on a book titled ‘Backpacking Virginia.’ It was day two of the trip. A front had blown through, replacing the warm, humid conditions — and a little rain — with cool temperatures and gusty winds.

Fifteen miles of hiking finally brought me to camp, at a place called Hiner Spring. What a day it had been, tramping up and down along windblown ridges, clouds rapidly scudding across a blue autumn sky. And up at Hiner Spring, elevation 4000 feet, high on the shoulder of Hardscrabble Knob, the winds were outrageous, blowing a steady 25 mph, occasionally gusting and blustering wildly up to 45 mph! Colorful autumn leaves were falling and swirling all about the Hiner Spring campsite, the only one reliable water for miles.

Despite the wind, I was happy to be at camp. I gratefully dropped my pack and gathered wood, and filled up with aqua at Hiner Spring. I didn’t need to set up a tent because I didn’t bring one, ostensibly to cut down on pack weight.

With the blasting winds, the prospect of sleeping out in the open that night was unpleasant. However, I had other problems to deal with first, namely trying to stay warm amid the ceaseless gusts. The wind burned campfire wood quickly and blew away the heat, or otherwise blasted me with clouds of thick smoke. The wind attacking the trees made a continuous racket.

I was surprised when a large party of students from Georgetown University arrived at the campsite. They found their own spot about 40 yards away on what I thought to be excessively sloping ground. A pair of men backpackers, also from D.C. area, rolled in around dusk.

About that time, I was cooking bratwursts over the fire, then enjoyed a sumptuous feast, despite the wind. Darkness had fallen on Hiner Spring. I surveyed my now-tiny pile of wood. With the cold night here and a morning fire to come, I donned my headlamp and entered the dark to collect more wood.

While traipsing among the trees and rhododendron, movement caught my eye. A bear! The dark figure shambled up a hill just above me. I yelled and screamed and threw rocks at the beast (this is the recommended action, for wildlife managers want black bears to have a negative “interaction” with humans. Dealing with grizzly bears is a different story).

I thought little more of it and returned to camp with an armload of wood, refreshing the fire, and leaned against a log while listening to the wind peal through the trees above and watching the headlamps of the other backpackers flash around the dark campsite.

Ten minutes later, I glanced to my left and saw the reflection of big, beady eyes not 20 feet away. The bear was back! The black, furry beast calmly sat on his haunches and eyed me. A very bad sign. Normally, wild bears scatter at the sight or sound of humans, wanting less to do with us than we want to do with them.

However, this bear was not in that category. He had tasted the sweet nectar known as human food and was now a food-habituated bear.

I yelled and moved toward the 200-pound creature, picking up a couple of rocks to throw at him. The D.C. backpackers curiously slunk up behind me. The bruin sauntered off into the dark, its movements over the crackling leaves muffled by the howling winds. The three of us ran over to tell the group of Georgetown students a bear was here.

Everyone simultaneously scrambled to hang their food. Unfortunately, I had no rope and was thus left to worry. I didn’t want the bear to get my food, forcing an end to the trip and furthering the bear’s slide into the deadly ending that happens to most animal food addicts — euthanasia by wildlife managers.

Luckily, the two D.C. backpackers offered to let me hang my food on their rope. While surveying a potential branch of a tree over which to throw the rope, a commotion commenced. The bear had invaded the Georgetown student’s campsite, creating chaos. Students were dashing in complete disorder, creating an impromptu and unintended light show with their headlamps.

Turns out the bear had torn into one camper’s tent, clawing a big rip in the fabric, while the owner of the tent was away hanging his food. Another student had left her oatmeal in her backpack and the bear chomped down on the pack and dragged it away, finding the oatmeal and leaving a lot of bear slobber on the pack. And believe me, bear slobber is very disgusting!

The bruin then circled toward the two D.C. backpackers’ camping area, but the three of us charged toward him, yelling (well, actually, I charged toward the bear throwing rocks while the two D.C. campers meekly shooed at the beast. They were novice backpackers with no experience in this sort of bear business, but decades of camping in the Smokies had hardened my countenance toward black bears). We then found a suitable tree with an extended branch about 20 feet above the ground over which to throw the food hanging rope.

We got the rope thrown over the limb and food adequately hung 10 feet above the ground. At this point, we all retired back to our campsites, everyone to their tents, save for me. But the bear’s presence would permit no relaxation. I continued to swivel my head around, peering into the darkness with my headlamp, looking for the reflection of those beady bear eyes, coming in for an encore performance.

And he did, traipsing through the Georgetown students’ campsite once again. I listened to their yelling, coupled with another wildly waving light show, as they emerged from their plastic cocoons, hooting and hollering over the gusty gales.

After this latest episode, nobody was going to sleep anytime soon.

It had now been two solid hours since the bear first came to Hiner Spring. The entire episode had taken place in the dark, with a soundtrack of blasting winds tearing through the trees and over the ridges. And it was precisely that wind, the cold temperatures and my dwindling supply of wood that forced me to bed down (and there was that matter of marching 15 miles that day).

Being tentless, I found a flat spot by the fire ring, slightly shielded from the wind by logs laid near the fire ring as benches. I added my foodless pack as a wind block. The moon had risen and the campsite faintly glowed underneath its illumination, swaying trees creating shifting shadows.

I zipped up the sleeping bag, then cinched the hood tightly, leaving only room for my mouth and nose, fashioning a breathing hole. Exhaustion overtook me. I lay on my side then slumbered despite the cold, the wind and the bear.

But the sleep wasn’t for long. While snoozing away, I was awakened by a hard bump on my lower legs. It was the bear stepping on me as he invaded my campsite! And here I was completely cinched up inside my sleeping bag, arms and legs trapped, with not even my eyes out of the bag to see exactly what was going on. Talk about a helpless feeling!

I let out a muffled yell, then frantically used my arms to un-cinch the bag from my head, then sat up, panickingly unzipping the bag. Amid the soft moonlight, I could see the bear melding into the shadows.

Needless to say, after extricating myself from the sleeping bag I was wide awake. And the wind was still wailing. The chill cut into me as I fed the fire in a vain attempt to ward off the bruin with light and heat. Moreover, I could use a burning limb as a weapon if need be.

I walked around and saw the bear no more. The cold drove me back into the sleeping bag, back into the same spot where I was before, the only place that offered a modicum of respite from the winds. Sleep came faster than I thought possible, and a murky dawn arrived, with little dissipation of the winds.

All the campers survived the night of the bear. As I was sipping coffee in the glorious morning light, a pair of hikers came to Hiner Spring to fill their water bottles. I shared the tale of the black bear and wondered if they had fallen under the bruin’s wrath. Despite being camped less than 1/10 mile away, the bear had not visited them and they had left their food lying about, including a country ham!

I have no explanation for that, only that wild bears are wild, hence unpredictable. I was soon on my way to finish the 40-mile loop, mentally reliving the story of the black bear on that windy night at Hiner Spring.