Visit the Ocoee River Corridor from Chilhowee Campground

The Chilhowee experience starts on the road to the campground. Forest Service Road 77 is a US Forest Service-designated scenic byway that climbs 7 miles to the campground.

Don’t rush the trip—pull off at one of the cleared overlooks and enjoy the view of Parksville Lake below and the mountains and valleys undulating in the distance. Once you’ve made the pull to the top and seen the campground, it’s the nearby activities that will keep you up there for a while.

This mountaintop campground is a wonderful fall retreat. Popular with families, many of whom return year after year, Chilhowee fills up on weekends and holidays. Although there are 25 sites with electric hookups, tent camping is the norm here; the steep drive up the mountain discourages most RVs and trailers. Hot showers and water spigots make life easy for campers.

Want to take a hike? You won’t have to go far from camp. The Azalea Trail begins in Loop F, climbing the ridge above the campground then making a 2-mile loop back. Or keep going on the Clear Creek Trail to the northern rim of the Rock Creek Gorge Scenic Area.

Benton Falls Trail starts near Lake McCamy and travels 1.6 miles to end at the 65-foot falls. Be careful: it gets steep at the very end. Bicyclists can stretch their legs, too. Pedal the Red Leaf Trail to Benton Falls or ride the Arbutus Trail, or additional mountain biking trails.

If all that exercise gets you steamed up, take a dip in 3-acre Lake McCamy. At the swimming beach on the northern end, sunbathers lie in the sun then cool off in the water. Anglers may try to catch bream and bass from the shore or toss a line from a small nonmotorized boat.

Visible from the mountain along US 64 is the famed Ocoee River. For years the water was diverted from the streambed into an old wooden flume to generate power. When the flume began to leak, the water was again let loose into the Ocoee riverbed. Paddling enthusiasts realized that the long-lost rapids would be a wonderful challenge in a canoe, kayak, or raft. The new recreational opportunity has been an economic boon to the area ever since, with paddlers coming from all over the world to test the waters. A bevy of outfitters will guide you down the crashing whitewater on a hair-raising raft ride.

Also along US 64 you’ll find the Scenic Spur Trail, a hiking-only venture into the heart of the Rock Creek Gorge Scenic Area. Slowly ascend the 1.7-mile footpath to see the effects of water, time, and the elements on the land. Stop at the Ocoee Whitewater Center, home of the 1996 Olympic Games whitewater events.

With all there is to do out there, don’t forget that you have a campground to return to in the evenings. To get there from Cleveland, take US 64 east 12 miles to FS 77, just past the Ocoee District Ranger Station. Follow FS 77 about 7 miles. Chilhowee Campground will be on your right.