Traveler discusses Cuba, present and future

ELIZABETHTON — Dr. Robert Sams, a semi-retired optometrist, is a veteran traveler.

He and his family have traveled to every continent except Antarctica, and he has taken 42 or 43 cruises during his many trips. For all of his many voyages, there was one place that always tantalized him, but was always out of reach.

This unreachable place was Cuba, where Americans were prohibited from visiting.

“We often sailed very close to Cuba when we cruised the Caribbean,” Sams said in a recent interview. He said a cruise ship once encountered a small boat from Cuba that might have had refugees aboard, but it turned out to be a target boat that had become unmoored.

All those years of traveling so close to Cuba but not being able to set foot on the land made a trip to Cuba always at the top of Sams’ dreams. He hoped it was a dream that would one day become reality.

That dream did start turning into reality when relations between the United States and Cuba began to thaw over the past few years.

Then the travel news that Sams had long hoped to hear finally came to him — a cruise ship would soon travel the 90 miles from Miami to Havana for the first time in 50 years. Sams booked passage the first day he could.

On May 1, Sams, his son, Brian, and his longtime friend, Science Hill High School athletic director Keith Turner, were aboard the “Fathom,” a 700-passenger ship of the Carnival line. While the ship was not large by cruise standards, Sams said it was extremely beautiful, furnished more like a grand hotel.

When they arrived in Havana, Sams said there was a large crowd of people waiting at the dock. They were relieved to find that this crowd had gathered at the dock to give a warm welcome to the Americans. That was exactly what Sams had hoped for.

“I wanted to see Cuba before it was spoiled by all the tourists,” Sams said. He knew those tourists would cause changes to the Cuban people, and he wanted to experience them before those changes happened.

Although Sams said he had long read about Cuba and thought he was knowledgeable about the country, he was surprised many times when his preconceptions turned out to be far different from the reality of Cuba in the first week of May in 2016.

The first thing that surprised him happened when he was still on the ship, sailing near Havana.

“There were so many tall buildings. I thought we must have turned the boat around and went back to Florida because Havana looked like Miami,” Sams said.

There were many more surprises about the city of 2 million.

“There was not one pothole. Their roads are better than ours,” Sams said. “Havana has five 5-star hotels,” he said. “Atlanta only has one.”

But up close, Havana looked nothing like Miami. For one thing, Cuba tries hard to maintain the beautiful old Spanish architecture. He found old unstable buildings being rebuilt from the inside while preserving the ornate facades.

Another preconception turned out to be even more true than Sams could imagine. He said 1950s era cars were everywhere, in sometimes unique forms, such as a convertible four-door sedan. Most of them were brightly colored.

“The Cubans love color,” Sams said. That was obvious when he visited nearby art districts, with their bright colors and unique designs.

One thing that most troubled Sams was the condition of the public water. “The water is terrible,” Sams said. “I don’t understand it, they have so many educated people, they have so many doctors, and they don’t do anything to fix their water.”

Sams said there were many more doctors per capita than the United States enjoys, and every citizen can afford access to them under the Communist economy.

These highly trained professionals earn $30 per month, Sams said. The sign that changes are coming is that a bartender in one of the hotels makes more than that in tips in one night.

Sams said Cuba’s wealth of doctors has led the country to send much-needed medical care to many places in Africa and South America. He said the government pays the doctors, keeping large profits for government coffers.

It is one of the ways that the Communist system has been subsidized throughout the past 50 years.

“At first, Russia subsidized Cuba, until the downfall of Communism in Russia,” Sams said, but Cuba found a new patron in oil-rich Venezuela.

With the decline of Venezuelan influence, Sams said, “Cuba doesn’t have many other places to turn — It has to grow closer to the United States.”

He predicted many of the changes will be coming in 2018, when the Cuban Communist Party holds its national meetings, which takes place every five years. He is interested to see what becomes of the Fidel Castro regime without Fidel Castro.

Sams will be watching, but unlike most inveterate travelers, he has reached his Shangri-La and will be able to watch its changes with his own eyes.