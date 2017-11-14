Reservations now accepted for Christmas at the Carter Mansion

Sycamore Shoals Sate Historic Park will be providing its annual Christmas at the Carter Mansion tours on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2 from 6-9 p.m. The tours are by registration only and a new tour starts every 20 minutes, beginning at 5, with the last tour at 8:40 p.m.

Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for students ages 7 to 17. Children ages 6 and under are admitted free. Online registration can be made at http://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals.

The tour offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season of the 21st century and a chance to step back into the Christmas past of the 18th century.

Col. Carter and his family and friends will provide visitors with a glimpse of a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year, with a monthlong array of merriment and festivities, signaled by caroling, feasting, dances, fox hunts and the firing of Christmas guns.

Christmas on the frontier would have been much different than in the more settled parts of Colonial America. Only the simplest of pleasures could be offered by the humble backwoodsmen. In contrast, the Carters would have displayed the opulence only seen in the finest homes of Williamsburg or Philadelphia.

The Carters invite your family to spend an evening in the oldest frame house in Tennessee, decorated with the brightest greenery for the holdiays. You will enjoy music, hot cider and 18th century interpreters as they transport you to a Colonial American Christmas.

For more information, call 543-5808.