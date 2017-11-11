TCCWRT to feature Civil War speaker

The program, “The Brilliance of Grant's Vicksburg Campaign,” will begin at 7 p.m. in Room 219 at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, Kingsport.

To kick off the evening’s event, attendees are invited to a Chop House dinner at 5 p.m. with Bearss. For reservations, contact Wayne Strong at 423-323-2306 or trustwrks@aol.com.

Bearss, who was born in 1923 in Billings, Montana, joined the United States Marine Corps in 1941; received a bachelor’s degree in foreign service from Georgetown University in 1949; and has worked for the National Park Service as park historian, regional historian and chief historian.

Although he retired in 1995, he was named Chief Historian Emeritus and to participate in round-table discussions and lead groups on battlefield tours. He is known for his work on the TV mini-series, “The Civil War” (1990), the film “Gods and Generals” (2003) and the TV movie, “Grant vs Lee” (1999).

The program is free to the general public.

For more information, contact Wayne Strong at 423-323-2306 or trustwrks@aol.com.