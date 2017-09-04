1907 SHHS yearbook offers glimpse of majestic old Roan Street school

The original location was on the hill that was adjacent to the old Johnson City Public Library (known then as Mayne Williams Public Library). Years later, it became a part of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.

The imposing school became a focal point of downtown Johnson City. It still stands tall in the memories of former students and downtown workers. ROTC cadets carried out a formal ceremony each school day, raising the flag judiciously in the morning and lowering it in the afternoon. Students and area spectators stopped and showed their respect to Old Glory. Folks lodging at the John Sevier Hotel across the street were duly impressed by the ceremony as viewed on two sides of their 10-story windows.

Another unique aspect about Science Hill High School was the cardiovascular ritual of climbing 88 steps to enter the school every morning and descending them that afternoon.

The new school that replaced the old one on the hill along John Exum Parkway was said to be on a small hill, but students there did not have such an arduous uphill climb to classes like their former classmates endured.

The school's deed notes that in that year, 1869, an "indenture made and entered into this "8th day of May, one thousand, eight hundred and sixty-nine'' was between "Tipton Jobe of the first part and John M. Johnson, John Amber C. Horn, Henry Johnson, Henry H. Carr, Benjamin W. Acres, Abraham H. Jaeger, Samuel E. Miller, John H. Bowman, J. White Philip, P.C. Nelson, William H. Young and Thomas A. Faw, trustees of Science Hill Male and Female Institute of the second part."

Of the several old Johnson City names in that list, one stands out prominently: Henry Johnson, for whom the city was named. The deed goes on to say: "that for and in consideration of one dollar to him, the said Tipton Jobe in hand paid the receipt whereof is hereby acknowledged, and the further consideration of a bond, executed by the said Tipton Jobe to the trustees aforesaid, on the 14th day of February, 1867, for a title to the herein described property … "

And so, Tipton Jobe's gift of land for the school was made for one dollar. As time passed and Johnson City acquired a public school system and a school board, a 1936 newspaper clipping further carried this information:

"William W. Balew, president of the Washington County Bar Association, has a copy of the lease, which was filed when the Johnson City Board of Education on July 28, 1896, took over the institute since it was reported, ‘The present school buildings in Johnson City are not of sufficient capacity to accommodate the children of Johnson City.’

"When the city felt the necessity of taking over the institute because of crowded conditions in the local schools, the old bill relates that those present were A.B. Bowman, president; E.C. Reeves, secretary; E.S. Miller, A.R. Johnson, and W.W. Faw, who was mayor at that time."

The clipping further states: "The Board of Education may add the 11th and 12th grades to Johnson City High School, making it of equal extent to the ordinary college curriculum of the country, which will enable parents in our town to secure for their children a liberal education, at home, a thing much desired."

The lease was executed for five years.

