Can the American Chestnut be revived by the appalachian hardwood forest scosystem?

A walk along the forest trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, reminds us time and again of the incomparable disaster, which within the lifetime of many of us, swept relentlessly through the ranks of the American chestnut.

A surprising number still stand, but they are bleached and all but deceased, displaying a ghostlike appearance and in a severe state of nakedness. Within the memory of man, there has been no forest tragedy so calamitous nor devastating as has been what happened to the chestnut trees.

The awful blight that ravaged the elms and the blister rust, which threatens the white pines, together had not been as deadly as the parasitic fungus that caused the disease to which the chestnut succumbed.

Sprouts often continue to grow from the old stumps, although in markedly diminishing numbers. But the die was cast and a noble species seemed doomed, becoming victim to one of the most destructive and rapidly spreading tree disease known.

By September 2, 1940, at which time President Franklin Roosevelt dedicated the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, approximately 85 percent of the American chestnut trees in the area had been either killed or adversely affected by the blight.

At some instant near the turn of the century, before the enactment of plant-quarantine laws, the parasitic fungus that causes the disease, known as chestnut blight, was brought from Asia into the United States.

It was first discovered in this country in New York City in 1904. From there and, later from other centers, it spread rapidly. In the southern Appalachian Mountains, most of the damage was done in the late 1920s and early ’30s. Sadly, no remedy was found.

The fast-growing American chestnut, along with the yellow poplar, were the "big trees" of the Great Smokies forests. Some specimens attained trunk diameters of 9 to 10 feet. We witnessed the demise of a species of tree that for all-around usefulness to man, had few, if any, equals.

Foresters regarded it, by all odds, as the best hardwood timber tree in America. Its lumber was straight grained, easily worked, exceptionally durable and of the highest quality.

It was easily split into fence rails and shingles, and since it resisted the attacks of wood-destroying fungi to a remarkable degree, it was used extensively for fence posts, railroad ties, telephone and telegraph poles and mine timbers. Tannic acid, extracted from the bark, was used in tanning leather.

The nuts, sweet and palatable, were enveloped in spherical burs bristling with long spines. These were opened by the magic of early frosts, much to the satisfaction of squirrels, bears, wild turkeys, and other forms of wildlife, including man.

During the first quarter of this century, one of the common sights on the streetcorners of our eastern cities was that of the chestnut vendor, roasting the native chestnuts and selling the aromatic fruit for a nickel a bag. The taste was indescribable.

When misfortune came to the splendid tree, the calamity of its extinction had laid a heavy hand on many species of wildlife, especially those that fed directly upon its fruits. Acorns are a substitute, of a sort, but they will come years when, for some unknown reason, the oak trees do not produce. Such occurred in 1946.

Black bears, unable to find acorns, left the sanctuary of the National Park in quest of food, not knowing that the situation was identical elsewhere throughout the southern Appalachians. Sadly, many of the stately bruins never returned, the mortality being estimated at between one-third and one-half of the park's population.

Gray squirrels fared even worse, with a mortality of 90 percent being estimated for some of the watersheds. Fortunately, such reductions in animal populations are of infrequent occurrence. If the chestnut had not been destroyed, an exodus of such proportions would not have taken place. On the other hand, this is an example of how species are influenced to travel and invade new habitats.

One day in December several years ago, a work crew employed in a fire-hazard-reduction project near the eastern boundary of the park began cutting a large dead chestnut tree. Suddenly, from a cavity high up in the main trunk, a flying squirrel appeared, then another, and another, until finally 26 of the attractive animals had deserted their communal winter nest. Aroused from their daytime slumber, the squirrels vanished off into the nearby trees.

Unlike woodchucks and jumping mice, flying squirrels remain active throughout the winter, during which time they will share a bed with others of their kind. The site usually chosen for a winter bed and later for a nest for the young is in the cavity of a tree. Dead trees are often more suitable than living ones, and hence the chestnut, bless their hearts, in death as in life, assume an important role in the forest.

As tragic as the chestnut tree legend has been over the past 100 years, there is a bit of upbeat news to report. Scientists, refusing to "throw in the towel" on the survival of chestnut trees, are persistently resurrecting this once-great tree for generations of chestnut tree lovers. Only time will tell of its success.

In the words of the American Chestnut Foundation: "With restoration, we have the opportunity to reverse a catastrophic loss facilitated by human action. Restoration of the American chestnut would provide a valuable food source for wildlife and humans, a prized timber product and the opportunity to sequester carbon and help to mitigate climate change."

