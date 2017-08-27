Hungry Mother State Park scene of many trips

A significant highlight of the late 1940s was for my family to embark on a short excursion to a local state park. Hungry Mother State Park, located in Smyth County, is just above the Virginia line near Marion, Virginia.

This park, which gets its name from the Hungry Mother Creek that feeds the lake, is situated on a 108-acre lake with a manmade beach. What makes it so pretty is the gorgeous view of the mountains surrounding the lake.

The beach faced the inlet from this lake. The water was always icy cold. A kiddies’ section of the beach consisted of a white wooden fence positioned in the water along the left side of the beach. Parents could permit their youngsters to play in this fenced-in area without having to worry about them getting too far out in the water.

On one trip, I played in the sand with my sand bucket most of the day. When we left and got back to the apartment, I realized that I did not have my bucket.

Mom picked up the phone and pretended to call the park and ask them to be on the lookout for my sand bucket. This gave me hope that I would eventually get it back. Isn't that just like a mom? I soon forgot about my sand bucket. I likely was given another one.

We went to this park many times during summer months. I have pictures of these trips in our family album. For some reason, we stopped going there around 1952.

During the July 4th, 1993, weekend, my family and I revisited Hungry Mother Park. It looked about the same except the wooden fence in the kiddie pool was long gone.

The picnic area was a little bigger than I remembered it. Several new parking lots had been added. It was about as crowded in 1993 as I remembered it in 1948.

I never gave any thought to how Hungry Mother Park got its name. During our 1993 visit, we pulled over at a Virginia welcoming station and I asked the attendant if she know how the park got its name. Surprisingly, she did not. I just had to find out. The lady, wanting to assist this, searched through some material she had but could find no reference to it.

I continued to wonder about this. I thought about writing the park. For some reason, I did nothing for three years.

During March of 1996, my son, Brandon, and I went to our main public library. Brandon was doing a research project on Edgar Allen Poe.

While I was in one of the isles looking at some books, he came walking up to me grinning. He had found it in a book. Needless to say, I was elated.

And now … (drum roll) … according to my source, here is the legend of Hungry Mother Park: An early pioneer named Molly Marley, her husband and their small son were caught in an Indian raid. Her husband was killed immediately.

Molly and her son fled from the Indians. After several days of wandering and eating berries to stay alive, Molly collapsed from hunger near a creek at the foot of a mountain.

Her son, after trying to arouse his mother, followed the creek seeking help until he arrived at some houses. He was so tired and hungry himself that the only two words he uttered were "hungry" and "mother." Help came too late for his mother.

The mountain was named Molly's Knob and the creek became identified as Hungry Mother Creek. The park later assumed that designation.

I have fond memories of going to that beautiful park on Saturdays in the late 1940s/early 1950s. I cannot explain why we stopped going there. I soon became much enamored to another body of water — Cox's Lake, once located on Lakeview Drive. I could quickly access it on my bicycle.

