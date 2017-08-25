Holocaust exhibition at Reece Museum depicts the horrors of the Holocaust and resilience of survivors

In that spirit, East Tennessee State University is hosting “Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race,” a traveling exhibit by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. The exhibit will be at the university’s Reece Museum until Sept. 28.

Throughout this time, ETSU will also host various speakers with one goal in mind — educating people on the dangers of fascism and Nazism, particularly eugenics and the pseudoscience of “racial hygiene” that led to the oppressive policies of the Nazi regime leading up to the Holocaust, which killed more than nine million Jews, homosexuals and other political prisoners.

The exhibit, presented by the Tennessee Holocaust Commission, serves as a sobering reminder of how far racism and misled ideology can go.

In a turbulent political climate in which the number of active hate groups in the nation is rising, Exhibition Coordinator Spenser Brenner said an exhibit like this is particularly important.

Citing the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month — in which white supremacist groups clashed with protesters and a woman was killed — he said seeing a resurgence in white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideology is part of a disturbing trend that can be observed throughout western history. As identity politics continues to dominate much of the political discussion throughout the country, he said there has been a lot of “tension in the air,” much like the tension built up in the Weimar Republic before the rise of Nazism.

“Especially with this last election, things got really amped up,” he said. “I think we’re seeing one of those sides feeling a lot more comfortable aligning themselves with white nationalism, ‘America first,’ forgetting that we’re a nation of immigrants.”

This, according to Brenner, is why education and historical literacy is important. He said the ideas of racial superiority and ethnic separatism promoted by the Nazis should never be forgotten, but should definitely not be flirted with.

“This is what Nazi eugenics was trying to promote — the idea that different cultures intermingling erases that culture,” he said. “People harkening back to something that is so positively un-American, and to fly a Nazi flag next to an American flag, is beyond disrespectful to the veterans who fought in that conflict (World War II) and to me as a citizen.”

In regard to Confederate monuments, one of which was a rallying point for the white supremacist groups in Charlottesville, he said learning from history does not mean celebrating all of it.

“We don’t remember the Holocaust by looking at statues of Nazis. Why would we look at slavery and the Jim Crow era by celebrating those who supported that?” he said. “As a museum professional, I don’t want to see them torn down. I want to see them put in museums and say, ‘At one point, we supported something that was wrong.’ ”

As Ayo Fabunmi looked at the exhibit that highlighted the brutal racial oppression of Nazi Germany, he too found himself drawing parallels to today’s political climate.

“It’s almost like how some are thinking today,” Fabunmi said. “It makes you wonder, ‘Are we doomed to repeat history?’ ”

But according to Theresa Stephens, the speaker at Friday’s panel, who spoke the day after Holocaust survivor Trudy Dryer gave her testimony, there are also positive lessons to be learned when looking at the history of the Holocaust, its survivors and those who resisted Nazism. This was what she sought to highlight in her lecture titled “Holocaust Whispers: Lessons in Resilience.”

As a health care professional who noticed a lot of attrition within the ranks of others who work in the field, she became fascinated with the concept of human resilience, which she has been researching for years now.

“As I was looking at the concept of resilience and seeing if it was something we could actually teach, I developed a theoretical model on resilience while working with medical students, and it's since evolved to where we are now using it for health care professionals in general.”

This research with resilience led to her interest in Holocaust survivors.

“I wanted to examine people who have experienced extreme forms of trauma and adversity and had demonstrated resilience,” she said.

Above all, she also hopes that the exhibit will help visitors play a role in preventing such atrocities as the Holocaust from happening again.

“This is more than hosting an exhibit,” Stephens said. “It’s really an opportunity to showcase this work and lessons to be learned through the Holocaust. There’s a lot to learn about leadership, about the dangers in secrets of a society, about human injustices, about ethics in research and appropriate behaviors in medicine — the things that can go wrong when things are not kept in check. These were horrible things that were done to people, and we don’t ever want to repeat those again.”

Before the close of the exhibit at Reece Museum, ETSU will hold a series of lectures on the Holocaust.

Aug. 29, 2-3 p.m. – Culp Auditorium

“The secret WWII concentration camp diary of Odd Nansen,” a lecture by Tim Boyce, editor of “From Day to Day: One Man's Diary of Survival in Nazi Concentration Camps”

Aug. 30, 9-10 a.m. – Mountain Home Museum

Another lecture by Boyce entitled “Odd Nansen and the Nazi's Deadly Medicine”

Aug. 30, 1-2 p.m. – Reece Museum

“I Gave You Life Twice: A Story of Survival, Dreams, Betrayals and Accomplishments,” a lecture by Henry Fribourg, Holocaust survivor

Sept. 8, 2-4 p.m. – Reece Museum

“Holocaust Whispers: Lessons in Resilience,” a lecture by Dr. Teresa Stephens, Associate Professor at the Medical University of South Carolina

Sept. 12, 5-6 p.m. – Reece Museum

“Deadly Medicine: From Eugenics to the Holocaust,” a lecture by Stephen Fritz, professor of history at ETSU

Sept. 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m. - Reece Museum

“Literature of Resilience and Resistance,” a panel discussion featuring Teresa Stephens, ETSU Women's Studies Director Phyllis Thompson and Katherine Weiss, chair of the ETSU Department of Literature and Language

Sept. 19, 5-7 p.m. – Reece Museum

“The Sound of Hope: Music as Solace, Resistance, and Salvation in the Camp of Auschwitz and Terezín,” a lecture by Dr. Kellie Dubel Brown, professor of music at Milligan College

Sept. 21, 9-10 a.m. – Reece Museum

Sept. 22, 1-2 p.m. – Reece Museum

“The Diary of Anne Frank,” a discussion and readings from the script of the ETSU Theatre Department’s upcoming production of “The Diary of Anne Frank”

Sept. 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. -– Reece Museum

Sept. 26, 10-11 a.m. – Reece Museum

