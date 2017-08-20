Civil War Battle of Red Banks a bad day for Confederates in Northeast Tennessee mountains

A Tennessee Historical Marker located on Jackson Love Highway at Exit 40 of Interstate 26 records the lopsided results of battle: 73 Confederates killed and 32 captured; three Union soldiers injured.

The reverse side of the marker records a three-day “Reunion for the Boys in Blue” held at the Red Banks battle site for the Third Regiment of North Carolina in August 1894. The marker quotes a report form “Erwin Weekly Magnet” that “shelter, music, meals, social talks, a nightly campfire and a Three C train stop were provided for all citizens” in attendance.

The marker was dedicated in the summer of 2000 in conjunction with a re-enactment of the battle. That same year, Erwin native Christine Tipton, a member of the Unicoi County Historical Society and one of the organizers of the re-enactment, published a history of the battle and other local skirmishes titled “Civil War in the Mountains.”

In the book’s introduction, Tipton wrote that it was her discovery that her second great-grandfather had been among the Confederates at Red Banks and that she herself had been born on the anniversary of the battle that intrigued her to compile the history.

Her sources included “handed-down stories” that had been passed along through generations of local families, historic documents and other written accounts of the Civil War in Northeast Tennessee. Of all of the above, Tipton wrote she could not attest to the accuracy and recommended readers in search of the truth of the vague events of the long-ago battle likewise consider it with a degree of skepticism.

That said, Tipton goes on to share that the Battle of Red Banks took place on a triangle of land between the Nolichucky River and South Indian Creek in the present-day communities of Chestoa and River Hill. In that day, the entire area from Flag Pond to Limestone Cove was known as Greasy Cove and and was still a part of Washington County.

The Confederates, led by Col. James A. Keith, were camped in a open field that sloped down to the river where Mountain Inn & Suites hotel is now located. North Carolina’s Third Regiment, led by Col. George W. Kirk, had positioned themselves on higher ground on the opposite side of the river and observed the rebel camp from the top of the high, red clay banks that gave the battle its name.

The shoals just upstream from the clay embankment provided a shallow crossing with a large rock in the middle that was used to gauge the depth of the water. The Union, well armed with repeating rifles that could be loaded from horseback, attacked in the early morning.

The Confederates “were scarcely supplied with anything,” Tipton wrote. Some had no shoes and their bleeding feet had stained the snow at Red Banks before the battle ever started.

“Some of the local people called the skirmish ‘The Running Battle,’ since the Confederates ran in retreat back toward Madison County, N.C., dispersing by different routes. Union soldiers killed Rebels from the Red Banks to Sams Gap at the North Carolina line.”

The surviving confederates called it “The Battle of the Bloody Chucky.”

The wounded Union soldiers included Capt. William H. Kirk, brother of the regiment’s commander, and one of five Kirk brothers who took part in the battle. The injury cost William Kirk his leg, and for a time his family feared it would also claim his life.

So great was their fear that the brothers and their father, Alexander Kirk, gathered around William’s sick bed back home in Greene County and posed for portraits in their uniforms that has survived the generations.

