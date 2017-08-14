Comic strips a wistful passage back to yesteryear

• 1. Dick Tracy: (Chester Gould, Tribune Media Services). This imaginative cartoonist assigned unusual names to his villains: Flyface, Flattop, B-B Eyes, The Brow, Pruneface, Gargles, The Mole, The Blank (no face) and others. Regulars were Dick, Junior (Tracy’s son), B.O. Plenty, Gravel Gertie and Sparkle Plenty.

• 2. Blondie: (Chic Young/Dean Young/John Marshall, King Features Syndicate). The Bumstead family of Dagwood, Blondie, Cookie and Alexander. Daisy and her pups were a perennial favorite. Dagwood is on his knees retrieving a dime from under the sofa when Blondie (maiden name was Boopadoop) grabs his wallet and removes $6 to buy a hat. The last caption has Dagwood saying, “I’ve been married long enough to know a husband should never get caught in this position.”

• 3. Joe Palooka: (Ham Fisher, McNaught Syndicate). Joe was a heavyweight boxer, described as being “a big, good-natured prize fighter, who didn’t like to fight.”

• 4. The Phantom: (Lee Falk, King Features Syndicate). “The Ghost Who Walks” was a costumed crusader who lived in Skull Cave in Africa with his wife, the pretty Diana Palmer, a wolf named “Devil” and a horse called “Hero.” He possessed no special powers as such, but instead relied on his strength, intelligence and family legend.

• 5. Mandrake the Magician: (Lee Falk/Phil Davis, King Features Syndicate). This magician had the ability to produce hypnotic gestures that caused others to see illusions, a skill that greatly aided him in crime fighting. His sidekick was named Lother, a native of the country.

• 6. Vic Flint: (Dean Miller, Newspaper Enterprise Association). Flint was one of a series of private detectives solving cases in the years after Dick Tracy’s debut. Flint told his stories in first person, fairly unheard of for comics at the time.

• 7. Alley Oop: (V.T. Hamlin, Newspaper Enterprise Association). He don’t eat nothin’ but a bearcat stew, and he was the subject of a popular strip that also featured his girlfriend, Ooola. The strip opened itself up to many possibilities when Oop got his hands on a time machine. The Hollywood Argyles’ 1960 No. 1 single “Alley Oop” sang the praises of the caveman.

• 8. Gasoline Alley: (Frank King, Jim Scancarelli, The Chicago Tribune). Walt Wallet, a bachelor, adopted a baby that he found on his front steps. This strip was unique because the characters aged with time, something unprecedented. In the storyline, an entrepreneur is tempted to market fake mink coats made of turkey-stroked muskrat.

• 9. Little Orphan Annie: (Harold Gray; Chicago Tribune; New York, News Syndicate Inc.). The curly redhead, Sandy (her dog) and Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (her kind and wealthy guardian) are the main characters. An overgrown boy returns a lost bag of money to its rightful owner and refuses a reward saying, “Oh no, I couldn’t take money for just being honest.”

• 10. Captain Easy: (Leslie Turner, created by Roy Crane, Newspaper Enterprise Association). The Soldier of Fortune started out as an adventurer, joined the Army during World War II, then became a private investigator after the war. Crane’s works were well-known for being some of the best art on the funny pages, but he passed the character along after a contract dispute with his syndicate. The strip was discontinued in 1988.

• 11. Chris Welkin: (Art Sansom and Russ Winterbotham, Newspaper Enterprise Association). The adventures of the Planeteer was yet another “serial strip” on the page (a comic strip with an ongoing dramatic story). Sansom’s name might be familiar as the creator of Born Loser, which still runs in the Johnson City Press today. Sansom died in 1991. His son, Chip, took over Born Loser in 1989.

• 12. Boots: (Edgar Martin, Newspaper Enterprise Association). This strip was also known as Boots and Her Buddies, but many newspapers, like the Press-Chronicle, shortened the name to Boots. It was the adventures of a come-hither lass who eventually married Rod Ruggles in 1945 and had a son, Davey.

• 13. Bugs Bunny: (Roger Armstrong, Newspaper Enterprise Association). The younger set may think of Bugs as only a star of television and movies, but he was featured in his very own comic strip until it was discontinued in 1993. Some things never change: Bugs gives Elmer Fudd trouble aplenty in the strip. Some things are different: Bugs and Sylvester the cat (but no Tweety) hang out together often, something they hardly ever did in the cartoons.

• 14: Freckles: (Merrill Blosser and Henry Formhals, Newspaper Enterprise Association). The longer title for this one was Freckles and His Friends, and featured a lad who aged over the course of the strip’s run, much like the characters in Gasoline Alley. The strip was ghostwritten by Fred Fox, a gag writer for Groucho Marx.

• 15: Carnival: (Dick Turner, Newspaper Enterprise Association). Commonly known as a “panel strip,” the comic features many different characters telling a joke in one panel instead of the usual four. This makes the strip taller and less wide. The most famous later panel strip was Gary Larson’s The Far Side. Turner also drew a Sunday companion strip, Mr. Merriweather.

• 16. Side Glances: (George Clark, creator, William Galbraith Crawford, artist, Newspaper Enterprise Association), Another panel strip, this one lauded as being an authentic portrait of America at the time. Clark left the syndicate to start the comic The Neighbors, which was pretty similar to Side Glances. Crawford (who signed his work simply as “Galbraith”) continued the panel.

• 17. Alladin’s Lamp: A combination of puzzle and astrology, the panel left room on the page for an ad from Wrigley’s Spearmint Gum.

