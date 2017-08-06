DeVault Tavern early stop for travelers in Washington County

The DeVault Tavern was one of these points along the main route that connected the East with the state’s southern and western cities. Built between 1819-21, the tavern opened early in the century and served as a traveler’s waystation and inn frequently accessed by many coming in from Nashville and Knoxville.

The tavern was located just 5 miles west of Jonesborough in Leesburg but was a well-known rest stop for locals traveling between Greeneville and Jonesborough, too.

The DeVault Tavern was officially owned by Frederick DeVault, though his brother, Valentine DeVault, had a hand in running the family business.

Before the tavern was built, it was just an empty plot of land. The property was originally owned by the DeVaults’ father, Henrich DeWald. The last name was later changed to Davault by Frederick and now modernly spelled as DeVault.

Henrich had purchased two separate pieces of land after immigrating to the United States in 1766. After he died, he left the properties to his sons. Though the DeVault family had lived in a German town in Pennsylvania, Frederick and Valentine moved south to establish their own roots.

Frederick took one piece of land for the tavern, and Valentine built a house on the other piece as his home, another local historical site called the DeVault House. The brothers prospered and each married well-to-do sisters. While Frederick ran the business, Valentine was one of the richer men in Washington County with his combined size of land and assets, including slaves.

When Frederick died at age of 70 in 1847, he signed his property over to his many children, and the DeVaults owned the tavern for years, even after its decay. It wasn’t until 2009 did the family sell to an outside party before it was gradually restored to its current state.

During the restoration process, a massive archive was found in the house with over 1,100 items in relation to the tavern’s extensive history. Photographs, letters, diaries, drawings, ledger books and other materials were discovered in the home, all of which were donated to East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia.

The first recorded evidence of the tavern’s business is dated from a bill written in 1825. The bill charged for feeding three horses for 126 days and boarding for 18 weeks.

In 1847, travelers and their horses could stay at the inn overnight for 50 cents, which now rounds out to about $14 in 2017, and drivers of coaches could stay for a week for $1.50.

Other commodities were sold at the tavern too, including a variety of alcohol, tobacco and meals. To give an idea of what sold in bulk back then, a gallon of whiskey was sold for 50 cents, a half-pint of brandy was 8.5 cents, a half-pint of wine was 20 cents and dinner was 10 cents. Alcohol in East Tennessee was considered more of staple than a luxury, especially for travelers.

The tavern housed many famous faces, including Presidents Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson. The business flourished, but when the railroad was built in 1857, the train bypassed Leesburg in favor of Jonesborough. The DeVault Tavern lost much of its business but continued to remain standing in the family name.

In the later decades, the tavern served well as a makeshift post office for Leesburg and was a working farm of 200 acres until the early 1960s.

Now the two-story structure is considered a unique building in history. The house’s architectural design is an anomaly to historians. The house has four staircases, all of which lead to a separate upstairs bedroom that do not connect to the other rooms. The privacy intended for the tavern’s guests of old was ensured in this way but seen as a complexity in modern homes.

The DeVault Tavern is now under construction again in restoration for the owner, who now lives there. Robert Jones and his team have made additions to the house while still maintaining the traditional Southern accents. Through relics like the DeVault Tavern, the lines of history will never fade and tradition not left forgotten.