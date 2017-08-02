David Lee Francis reflects on his service during World War II

His adventures began more than 70 years ago.

Before traveling to every corner of the world as a sailor in the U.S. Navy, his first chapter began in World War II’s Pacific Theater, where Francis encountered the Imperial Japanese military.

Francis was just a young boy when he joined the military, first serving in the National Guard before joining the Navy during the last year of WWII. He recalled how almost every able-bodied man flocked to recruiting stations across the country after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

In that conflict against fascism and genocide, many Americans were united in the war effort as two aggressive empires threatened the nation.

“Most of the young men volunteered,” he said. “It was just something you had to do.

“I went into service when our country was attacked, but I joined the National Guard when I was 16 and stayed there until I was 17, when I went to the Navy.”

Though Francis officially served as a radioman, he took on just about every role as a Navy Seabee. The word “Seabee” came from “C.B.,” which was the abbreviation for the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion.

They went to each of the islands to provide logistical support and build new bases. It was his main job to go onto the islands and help rebuild the infrastructure and airfields after the Marines landed.

“We’d have planes landing within an hour’s time,” Francis said.

But his job wasn’t all about construction and communications. The Seabees often encountered Japanese resistance on the islands where they served. Most of their bulldozers were outfitted with guns, and troops like Francis also carried rifles as they built the airbases — just in case the Marines weren’t able to crush the Japanese resistance.

In fact, it was on his birthday that he first experienced combat.

“I spent my 18th birthday in combat, and I’ll never forget that,” Francis said. “There were three of us, and we were set in a building while they were bombarding us. The reason I remember it so much is because one bomb fell right next to us and dirt flew all over us. I said, ‘Boy, they’re really celebrating my birthday, aren’t they?’ ”

One of his fellow servicemen heard the remark and asked him how old he was.

“He was about 22, and he asked, ‘So is this your birthday?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I’m turning 18.’

“He said, ‘I oughta shoot you! You oughta be at home with your mammy where you belong!’” Francis said laughing.

He had some close calls, too.

“A lot of people said they weren’t scared, but they were lying. There were many times that I thought I knew I was gone. In fact, one time, there was a five-inch shell — 59 pounds of explosives — that hit four feet from me. But it didn’t explode,” Francis said. “And when you’re in combat, you can’t think of being scared and all that.

“I’ve been thrown in a lot of situations I wasn’t familiar with. But, you just get in there and do it. When one man falls, you take his place.”

Though the war was drawing to a close, there was still grueling combat as Francis joined the effort to take back each island. It was right around this time that, in a desperate effort to turn the tide of the war, the Japanese used Kamikaze suicide pilots aimed at the ships sailors like Francis were on.

He described how the U.S. would take each island from the Imperial Japanese military.

“We were doing what they call ‘island hopping’ — taking those islands one-by-one in the Pacific,” Francis said. “When we were taking an island, the ships would go in first and bombard them, then the air force would come in and bomb them, then we’d move in to take over. And sometimes, those ships would stay out for a few days bombarding them.”

Even after Japan formally surrendered, U.S. servicemen in the Pacific had sporadic encounters with small groups of Japanese soldiers on the islands. It was just a few days before he left his base in Guam in 1946 that he said he noticed something strange.

“I came home in spring of 1946, and when I was on Guam — just a few days before I left — there were 15 Japanese soldiers that came out of the thick jungle and gave up.”

After the war, he sailed to Antarctica in 1946, where the Navy tested out new, insulated coats for the military and explored the frigid continent — right after experiencing the heat and humidity of the jungles of the Pacific.

“They had vague maps, but we explored it and mapped it out,” he said.

As he reflected on his years of service and the experiences he had more than 70 years ago, he looked back fondly at the camaraderie he experienced while serving . But he said war can cause a person to radically change.

When Francis was younger, he wasn’t afraid of anything.

“Back then, I was invincible, but now, I guess you could say I got sentimental. Sometimes, just thinking, you get all choked up talking,” Francis said.

Francis will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 6, at Unaka Avenue Baptist Church from 2 to 5 p.m.