The Southernaires performed at Johnson City Jr. High School in May 1947

The specifics on the front cover are as follows: Johnson City Jr. High School; Tuesday, May 6, 1947; 8 p.m.; Sponsored by the Johnson City Kiwanis Club; Heard Each Sunday over WJHL radio at 10:30 a.m.

The booklet is comprised of eight pages, displaying a quintet of singers in figure 1 and a list of club officers and directors in figure 2.

The program, presented in six parts, included William Edmonson (Bass), Jay Stone Toney (Baritone), Ray Yeates, (Tenor), Lowell Peters (Tenor) and Spencer Odom (Accompanist and Arranger).

Part I

Tampin' (Traditional), Mam'selle Marie (Guion), Steal Away (Traditional), Who Built the Ark? (Traditional) and The Old Ark's A Moverin' (Traditional).

Part II

If With All Your Hearts (Elijah), (1809-1847) Mendelssohn, Sound An Alarm (Judas Maccabaeus) (1865-1759) Handel.

Part III

Jerome Kern Medley in Two Parts: 1. Piano Solo, Yesterdays, Can't Help Loving That Man, The Way You Look Tonight, The Touch of Your Hand, and The Song Is You. 2. (Vocal), All the Things Your Are, Make Believe, Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, Look for the Silver Lining, Who and Ol' Man River.

Part IV

Green-Eyed Dragon (Charles), O No, John (English Folk Song), Lincoln's Gettysburg Address (Odom).

-Intermission-

Part V

The Last Rose of Summer (Irish Air), Father of Flynn (Stanford) and Absent (Metcalf).

Part VI

Scene from the Weatherbeaten Whitewashed Church: "The Weatherbeaten Church has become a Southernaires trademark in the past 17 years. This portion of their Sunday morning radio program brought favorable comments from all over the country, as well as from overseas. A short scene is injected into the program so that the audience may hear the old songs of Zion and listen to the prayer band leader.

"This Weatherbeaten Whitewashed Church represents the spiritual life instilled in a person from childhood. In memory, we see that the church by the side of the road of life guiding us to truth and eternal life."

The remainder of the bulletin listed businessmen who were members of the Johnson City Kiwanis Club and the businesses with which they were affiliated. It reads like a "who's who" of businessmen from the 1940s. See how many you can identify:

J.E. Bolton (Bolton Brothers Plumbing Co.), Henry Crigger (Free Service Tire Co.), Bill Roberts (Mastercraft Products Inc.), Dick Cox (The Chocolate Bar) J.M. Masengill (Masengill's), Tom Wetherell (Sears Roebuck & Co.), Norris Langford (Penney's), P.L. Fields (Fields, Inc.), Horace Burleson (Wofford Brothers Insurance):

Frank Lee (Double Cola Bottling Co.) Clarence Erskine (Automotive Electric Co.) Ross Spears, Jr. (Dr. Pepper Bottling Co.), Bradley Shepherd (Summers Hardware & Supply Co.), Ted Deakins (Deakins Motor Co.), Carl Johnson (Auto Sales, Inc.), Estell Harmon (Harmon Ice & Coal Co.):

Gates Kidd (Tennessee Motor Co.), Tom Deaderick (The Little Stores Super Markets), M.E. Butterfield (The Music Mart), Joe Summers (Summers-Speed Inc.), R.W. Bennett (Bennett's Food Market), L.W. Rice (The Hackney Co.), Dub Smith (Smith-Higgins Co., Inc.), L.L. Nave (Auto Renewal Co.), Louie Kinch (Kinch Photo Service):

Ferrell Hannah (Hannah's Inc.), Sam J. Rose (The People's Bank), Truett Siler (Siler & Company), W.B. Miller (The Hamilton Bank), Howard Patrick (Washington County Bus Line), Tom Hollingsworth (Office Supply Co.), Jay Gump (Gump Finance Corporation) and Lee Brown (Royal Crown Bottling Co.).

If anyone can identify any of the Southernaires, please send me their names.

Reach Bob Cox at boblcox@bcyesteryear.com or www.bcyesteryear.com.