Butterfly Count part of August activities at Sycamore Shoals

But there is more to Sycamore Shoals, and August will feature some of those things including the annual Elizabethton Butterfly Count.

The 14th annual count will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m. The daylong count is led by naturalist Don Holt and will take place across Elizabethton. It is sponsored by the North American Butterfly Association and Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

Also on Aug. 5, the park will hold a workshop on fall gardening. The program will run from 9 a.m. to noon. It is free and there is no need to register. Gardener extraordinaire Ben Hunter will share his experiences with the class and show his techniques for growing a fall garden. The program is sponsored by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners.

Another feature of August at the park is the History at Home ranger programs. This creative mix of historical and natural programs is being presented throughout the summer by the park's seasonal interpretive rangers, Jessica Newell and Stuart Shelton. Their programs are free, except for their guided tours of the Carter Mansion.

During most of the month, there will be an exhibit of miniature masterpieces, size 6-inches-by-6 inches or smaller, exhibited by Newell Hendershot. The exhibition will run from Sunday, Aug. 6, to Thursday, Aug. 31. An opening reception will be held Aug. 6 from 1:30-4 p.m.

The monthly meeting of the Liberty Spinners will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This gathering of spinners and fiber artists is open to anyone interested in the art of spinning.

A workshop on playing the pennywhistle will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12. Martha Egan will teach the class. Cost is $23 and includes a Clarke or Walton pennywhistle in key of D, book and CD. The class is $15 for those with their own pennywhistle.

Popular in the British Isles in the 1800s, this class includes the fundamentals of holding and sounding the pennywhistle, learning the first notes, and playing a song. Music and other supplemental materials provided.

The monthly program of the Watauga Valley Art League will be held on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to join the league for their monthly meetings that feature a guest speakers and fellowship with area artists. The WVAL meets the second Sunday of each month, except October.

A workshop on getting to know your sewing machine will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1-4 p.m. The class is taught by Donna Horowitz and costs $25. It is for those who have a sewing machine but don't know how to use it. This class will teach the basic machine operations (Embroidery machines and sergers are not included.). Those attending are asked to bring their sewing machine, sewing machine manual and accessories and small scissors. The instructor will bring fabric and thread.

A class on basketry, the making of a candy jar basket, will be taught by Candy Alexander on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $25.

The course will teach how to weave over a jar, making a beautiful and functional piece. It has a wood base and a wood lid. A choice of colors is offered. The dimensions of the basket are approximately 4-inches wide by 6-inches high. Students should bring garden or kitchen shears, an old hand towel, pencil, small measuring tape, small spray bottle of water and strong clothespins.

The 20th Annual Fort Watauga Knap-in will be held Saturday Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. a.m. to 4 p.m.

Knapping — with a “K” — has nothing to do with sleep. Knapping is the art of making stone tools, and the Knap-In at Fort Watauga is a celebration of Tennessee Archaeology Week. You can watch primitive skills craftsmen make arrowheads, spear points and other survival tools. There will be demonstrations of primitive tools such as the bow, arrow and atlatl throughout the day

The monthly Old Time Music Jam, led by Art Lang will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27. from 1:30-4 p.m.

To register for one of the workshops, students must register in advance by calling 423-543-5808 and prepay.