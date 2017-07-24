The Cherokee of East Tennessee

During this time, Hernando de Soto and his group of explorers passed through Washington County and set up camp at the protohistoric Plum Grove site. This may have been the town of Guasili, which the Spanish described as a wonderful place after the locals, who were likely Cherokee, provided them with food and supplies after their rigorous trek through the mountains.

A second Spanish expedition in 1566 may have also been in contact with the natives of Washington County, when Juan Pardo sent small parties inland to explore the area and possibly gather information for future colonization.

Though only nine historic sites are known in the county, the Cherokee claimed what is now known as Washington County for quite some time after Spanish contact. Up to this point, many of the interactions they had didn’t have a major effect on their way of life.

According to Jay Franklin, an archaeologist from East Tennessee State University, the number of natives that lived in the area is still uncertain. Much of what we know about the Cherokee in East Tennessee is shrouded in mystery, and Franklin said there is much more to discover.

“We feel confident that near the Nolichucky, the Cherokee had some settlements there at the time,” Franklin said. “But we really don’t know an exact number here.”

In 1673, English merchant Abraham Wood sent Gabriel Arthur and James Needham of Virginia to trade with the Cherokee. Trade remained relatively peaceful, despite Needham being shot by a Native American known as “Indian John” in 1674. It was close to this time that many Cherokee villages in East Tennessee were abandoned and re-established in Georgia.

“Based on the work we've done so far, the architecture of their houses changed after 1650, and so far, we haven’t seen any of the later types of architecture in the archaeological work,” Franklin said. “But I think there were still people the area who were dispersed and scattered.”

For a while after this period, the Cherokee still claimed this area, using it for hunting grounds and temporary settlements as tribes traveled through.

“The Cherokee at the time did consider this part of their territory,” he said. “But many lived in scattered farmsteads and in the highlands to avoid conflict with settlers and other tribes.”

Eventually, European contact with the indigenous people living in the region was rarely cordial, as Cherokee people were slowly displaced from town after town, many succumbing to European illnesses such as smallpox, measles and the flu — this on top of enduring violence with other hostile tribes such as the Shawnee and the Creek.

The number of Cherokee settlements eventually decreased from 51 to 31 between 1721-75. Hostilities and disease epidemics continued to devastate the Cherokee populations living around the area until 1830, when Congress passed the Indian Removal Act.

Despite being considered unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 1832, President Andrew Jackson decided to go ahead with the policy. After a small minority faction of Cherokee signed the Treaty of Echota in 1835, there was fierce debate among the Cherokee.

“There were lots of issues with this. One issue was whether they could trust white people, but others recognized they couldn’t do much to stop this,” Franklin said.

The forced displacement of the Cherokee began in 1838, when the U.S. Army first began removing the native population.

This displacement of the Cherokee was part of what was eventually known as the “Trail of Tears,” in which 4,000 Cherokee died on the brutal trek to Oklahoma.

Part of the issue with this was that the Cherokee did not identify as one single nation at this time, according to Franklin. He said they usually identified with their individual settlements and that the concept of a single Cherokee nation was largely a settler construct.

“You didn’t have a king of the Cherokee or a president. They had a number of regional leaders,” Franklin said.

A small number of Cherokee were permitted to stay on a reservation in North Carolina, but another small group of Cherokee defied the order and escaped to hide in the mountains to avoid “removal.”

So how many people in East Tennessee are the descendants of this small number of Cherokee? How many remained here in Washington County?

Franklin said it is still hard to tell with the current archaeological evidence. Until archaeologists discover more about the natives of the region, which lived here for more than 12,000 years, much relies on imagination and speculation when it comes to the earliest Tennesseans.