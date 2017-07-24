A pleasant evening spent at downtown's City Hotel in 1886

"A select party of the beauty and chivalry of our city gathered in the parlors of the City Hotel last Tuesday evening in honor of Miss Eunice Robinson, a sprightly young beauty of Greeneville, Tennessee, and niece of Mrs. W.A. Dickinson, the charming hostess of the City Hotel.

"Miss Robinson, chaperoned by Mrs. Dickinson and Mrs. S. Simcox, received her guests in royal style, having a smile and a pleasant word for all. She was dressed in a superb black brocaded satin with white satin vest front.

"Streamers of white ribbon fell gracefully from her shoulders to her waist and was looped up and held in place by a large corsage bouquet of lilies.

"She also wore lilies in her hair. Flowers were her only ornaments. The other ladies were elegantly dressed, but there is not enough space for a detailed description.

"At eleven o'clock, supper was announced and everyone retired to the dining room where one of their elegant suppers, a specialty of the City Hotel, was spread.

"The dining room represented "Fairy Land," and the mellow light of the numerous chandeliers falling upon the flower bedecked walls and tables made one forget for the troubles of this cruel world.

"The atmosphere made one imagine if we were in the Fairy Queen's own palatial residence, until we were rudely awakened from our dream by the imps themselves wanting to know if if we would like strawberries.

"After supper, music, both instrumental and vocal, was furnished by Miss Robinson and her sister. They are both fine musicians and have remarkably sweet voices.

"The vocal duet, ‘Come Where the Lillies Grow,’ was admirably rendered and elicited a hearty encore. The pleasure of the evening was continued into the ‘wee small hours.’ The following couples were present:

"Mr. and Mrs. C.N. Estes, Miss Eunice Robinson and Curt Simmons, Miss Ida Folsom and Dr. G. II. Berry, Miss Jennie Crumley and Dr. C.J. Broyles, Miss Hattie Faw and J.F, Crumley, Miss Stacy Crumley and Ed Clark, Miss Jessie Wylie and Martin Gump, Miss Sallie Faw and C. Bayless, Miss Pearl Barnes and D.W. Victor, Miss Minnie Berkley and Harry Lyle, Miss Emma DeGroat and Cy Lyle, Miss Keff Robinson and S.S. Crumley."

In other news from that same newspaper was a column with the title, "Live and Let Live":

“Why don't the barbers of Johnson City have fine patent chairs, hair clippers, fine mirrors and other fixtures?

"The answer to my question is because 'bad pay' prevents it. A shave costs 10 cents, haircut 25 cents, shampoo 25 cents, mustache dye 25 cents and boots blacked 25 cents.

"Gentleman, we cannot afford to have these things and do business upon credit. I am a poor man and I want to make an honest living, but I cannot afford to do a credit business anymore for I have to live.

"I mean to deal honestly with everyone. Gentlemen, you know who you are that are owing me for work. Please come by and pay me for I need it badly, and don't ask for more credit. By doing so will greatly oblige your friend."

The barber and business were listed as being N.P. Brewer, Barber and Hair Dresser.

And then, there was news of a national level: "White House Clerks were busy this morning addressing envelopes, which are to contain formal announcements of the President's marriage, the announcement was printed in plain copper-plate script on a double sheet of plain white, thick paper. It reads 'Mr. Grover Cleveland and Miss Frances Folsom, Married June 2, 1886, Executive Mansion, Washington.’ These notices are to be sent to members of the cabinet and the Diplomatic Corps, Senators, Members and a few personal friends."

