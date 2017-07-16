Eat in a dining car to benefit the Chuckey Depot

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 5, with seatings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help fund the new museum inside the restored Chuckey Depot, now located in Jonesborough on Second Avenue.

The Chuckey Depot has a long history in East Tennessee. Originally located in Chuckey, the depot was given to the town of Jonesborough in 2011 by the Johnson Family in an effort to preserve the building.

Jonesborough moved the depot to its new location, just off 2nd Avenue in downtown Jonesborough. The depot was reassembled, preserving the original architecture and historical details, and given new life. It will be utilized as a museum, set to open in fall 2017. The museum will interpret the story of the railroad in Jonesborough as well as the history of the Chuckey Depot.

The fundraiser will offer a unique dining opportunity aboard the dining car, which sits at the Watauga Valley Historical Society train yard off of Spring Street in Jonesborough. Patrons will be given an opportunity to enjoy a gourmet meal, catered by Jonesborough’s own Main Street Catering, while in the setting of an authentic 1950s dining car.

Passengers may choose from true vintage dining experience in the Dining Car, either four to a table or two to a table. Parties of less than four in the dining car are subject to assignment with other passengers.

Tickets for the event and dinner start at $55 per person. They may be purchased at jonesborough.com or by calling the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. If you're interested in overnight accommodations while in Jonesborough, call 423-753-1013.