Heritage: Hilltoppers' baseball boasts eight decades of excellence

And over the next eight decades, the Hillltoppers have produced a program so excellent that only three teams have experienced a losing season — and two of those were in the first four years of the program.

Current head coach Ryan Edwards said the history is not lost on him.

“What I always tell the kids is it’s humbling to be a part of such a great tradition and program,” Edwards said. “We have to respect it when we put on the Science Hill uniform because this program was good long before we got to be a part of it, and it will continue to be good when we’re not here. It helps keep things in perspective, really.”

Science Hill is approaching a program milestone. The Hilltoppers, who have averaged 29 wins over the last 10 seasons, will need 22 victories in 2018 to reach 1,500.

“To be a part of that milestone would be really special for sure,” Edwards said.

Below is a list of all of the head coaches in Science Hill’s history along with the records and team accomplishments. Edwards said Hilltoppers’ assistant coach Tim Vanthournout did the vast majority of the work in compiling the year-by-year records.

J.M. DELOZIER

(1935)

6 wins, 2 losses

DeLozier was Science Hill’s first coach, and the Hilltoppers’ inaugural team went 6-2 and won the conference championship.

DENVER DYER

(1936-38) and (1940-41)

17 wins, 18 losses

HOWARD DYER

(1939)

5 wins, 5 losses

Science Hill experienced growing pains, producing a humble record of 22-23 in this six-year stretch.

JOHN BROYLES

(1942-67)

341 wins, 123 losses

The Hilltoppers’ really took off under Broyles. It took a few years to get rolling, as Science Hill went 6-5, 4-4 and 4-2 before posting marks of 9-3 in both 1945 and 1946.

Then in 1947 the Hilltoppers won their second conference championship. They also won the region and eventually the state championship, finishing with a mark of 14-4.

It was the beginning of something special, and it is still rolling today.

Broyles remained Science Hill’s head coach all the way through 1967. The Hilltoppers won eight conference titles in his 26 seasons. They also won 11 district titles, including six in row from 1960-65.

Science Hill won eight region titles — five in a row from 1960-64 — and made 10 appearances in the state tournament.

And the Hilltoppers added two more state titles (1962 and 1963) with a combined record of 44-5 in those seasons. Science Hill was also state runner-up in 1951.

The Hilltoppers also won the 1949 Southeastern Championship, a tournament comprised of champions from seven states.

DENNIS GREENWELL

(1968-1971) and (1973-1979)

176 wins, 86 losses

Greenwell’s teams were particularly tough when postseason play rolled around. They won three conference titles under his direction, but captured five district championships.

DUARD ALDRIDGE

(1972)

18-11

It was just one season for Aldridge, but it was a memorable one. His team went 18-11, winning district and region titles while also earning a spot in the state tournament.

CHARLIE BAILEY

(1980-88)

164 wins, 78 losses

If he stopped after one season, Bailey might not have been remembered in a positive light. But after experiencing the first losing season since 1938, Bailey’s 1981 team made it all the way to the Class AAA state championship series before falling short against Germantown.

The Hilltoppers tied a school record with 24 wins that season, and then shattered that mark in 1982 with 32 victories. Bailey’s 1988 team won 26 games. Science Hill won two conference titles under Bailey.

BOB DEMPSEY

(1989-1997)

170 wins, 81 losses

In his first season as head coach, Dempsey guided the Hilltoppers to 31 wins and a conference title.

During his nine-year tenure, the Hilltoppers won three league titles.

BERNIE YOUNG

(1998-2003)

183 wins, 50 losses

It was a memorable first season for Young as the Hilltoppers set a school record with 33 wins en route to a region title and a state championship as they knocked off nationally ranked Germantown.

Young’s short tenure was filled with excellence as his teams won 33, 30, 28, 29, 34 and 29 games. They claimed four conference crowns, two district titles, three region crowns, and made two state tournament appearances.

ANDY WALLEN

(2004-05)

48 wins, 28 losses

Both of Wallen’s teams earned 24 victories. They also won the conference in 2004 and the district in 2005.

BILL MCKINNEY

(2006-07)

66 wins, 19 losses

In just two seasons, McKinney racked up an astounding 66 victories. He guided the Hilltoppers to the state tournament in each of his seasons, and Science Hill won conference, district and region titles in 2007.

RYAN EDWARDS

(2008-present)

290 wins, 108 losses

Science Hill’s tradition of excellence has continued under Edwards. The Hilltoppers have posted at least 25 wins every season in his 10 years.

Five times Science Hill has won 30 games, and the Hilltoppers have won the conference championship in eight of his 10 years. Science Hill also won region titles in each of Edwards’ first four years, and made state tournament appearances in two of those.

Edwards will have the opportunity in 2018 to reach 300 career wins as the Hilltoppers’ head coach.

Add it all up, and Science Hill has 1,478 wins with 609 losses for a very impressive winning percentage of .708. More information can be found at www.sciencehillbaseball.com.