A pioneer accident led to the formation of modern day Gate City, Virginia

One of the wagon trains passing through this section in 1789 broke down in what is now Gate City. Settlers in the vehicle were slowly making their way to Kentucky.

Ferris told the other travelers to go on because he would likely overtake them before they made their final destination. But Ferris was in no hurry to leave, instead dragging his feet and eventually settling there. He, in effect, disregarded his fellow travelers who journeyed on without him.

Ferris and his family were later joined by others, some sharing the same vehicular fate. Some desired to settle in Scott County, rather than take chances with Indians in Kentucky.

In 1794, the small settlement was attached by a roaming tribe of defector Indians, headed by Chief Bange. Ferris's family bore the brunt of this attack. Exact details of who was killed is not known, but Ferris sold his property to one of his near neighbors, James Davidson, who, with a small group of pioneers, hung tenaciously on to the situation.

Continuing to grow in numbers, the handful of brave settlers decided they should form a town and name it. Accordingly, Davidson gave land at no charge to any and all who would settle there.

Honoring Winfield Scott, who secured the charter for the town, the people named their settlement Winfield.

Chartered in 1815, Winfield held its original name until 1887, when it was changed to Estilville. It held this designation until 1900, when it became known as Gate City. The change was made necessary on account of another town in Accomac County by the name of Eastville. This, they believed, would lead to confusion, causing perplexity with correspondence and orders.

The dilemma was addressed with another name: Gate City. This place was the nearest town to a gap in Clinch Mountain, opening out to the chain of mountains, known as the Blue Ridge on the East and to the Cumberland on the West.

Gate City soon became a town of over 2,000 inhabitants. It was a small typical mountain town, yet it enjoyed the more modern conveniences of a metropolis.

Two mediums of transportation became active in Gate City and their routes: the Appalachian division of the Southern Railway and the Kingsport Appalachia run of Seal's Coach Lines. Electric power was furnished by the Appalachian Power Co.

Shoemaker High School was honored by being accredited on the list of secondary schools in Virginia. Complaints of its graduates college work were almost non-existence.

The religious side of Gate City life was taken care of by four churches: Southern Methodist, Northern Methodist, Baptist and Presbyterian. Thirty-five firms made up the business section of this town. Several of the firms were old and well-established, having been in their respective line of business for over a quarter of a century.

Fifteen miles southwest of Gate City was the Natural Tunnel, one of the natural wonders of the world. This tunnel and its adjacent caves were developed by a party of capitalists, headed by Joseph P. Seaton, of Johnson City, Tennessee

Included in the route from the Great Lakes to Florida and its close proximity to the tunnel, Gate City had even more goodwill coming to it in the future.

Gate City, is a town we now identify in Scott County, Virginia, United States. The population was 2,034 at the 2010 census and it became the county seat of Scott County.

Today Gate City is part of the Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.,–Bristol, Va., Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is a component of the Johnson City–Kingsport–Bristol, Tenn.-Va. Combined Statistical Area — commonly known as the "Tri-Cities" region.

And it all began with a broken down wagon train and a family who fell in love with a community that would acquire the name, Gate City.

