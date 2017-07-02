Washington County Archives launches new website

The archives are a repository for local history that has a surprisingly far-flung following, and now, the archive is making an effort to reach an even wider audience with the introduction of a new website.

“It helps spread the message of what we’ve got to researchers not just locally ... but also hitting other states and also other countries — anywhere they would have Internet access,” said Ned Irwin, Washington County archivist.

Located at www.wctnarchives.org, the website contains general information about the archives, contact information, and photo galleries, but Irwin said perhaps the most useful information on the website is contained in several PDFs that index the physical documentation available at the archives office. These guides list available records from Circuit Court, Chancery Court, the county clerk’s office and the superior court.

“We don’t actually have documents scanned and digitized and put up yet, that’s a long range goal, but in the meantime ... these guides will help people find out what we physically own,” Irwin said.

The archives themselves contain court case files, court dockets, marriages, wills, tax records, early merchant licenses and more.

The archives, which have a physical location at 103 W. Main St. in Jonesborough, is also a hotspot for local heritage tourism, and the new website contains information designed to help out-of-towners navigate downtown Jonesborough as well as find lodging, local restaurants and other historical points of interest.

Irwin has been in his position for about five years, but the current building, which was built in 1915 and used to be home to the First National Bank of Jonesborough, didn’t open to the public until April.

“There was just me in an office before we opened the building,” Irwin said.

Irwin said they have their core collection of records in the building now, but they’re planning on moving more records into the building in the future.

He said the majority of visitors who use the archives are people who are doing family research or genealogy, but they have had academics visit for historical research, which he anticipates will continue to increase.

The new website will be continuously updated as time goes on.

“It’s constantly evolving,” Irwin said.