Mountain Home's history, service to be recognized

Now those long years of service will be rewarded with designation as a National Historical Landmark.

Many of the buildings on campus were part of the former Mountain Branch of the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers before being incorporated into the VA. Interestingly, none of the buildings were fully completed when Mountain Branch accepted its first patient on Oct. 15, 1903.

After more than a century, 31 of 54 buildings on the VA campus have been officially designated by the Department of the Interior as landmarks.

The center will mark that honor — literally and figuratively — on July 3 with a ceremony in front of Building 69, the original hospital administration building, according to Paul Windsor from the Office of Public Affairs.

The National Historic Landmark bronze plaque presentation will be held at 11 a.m. It will conclude with a tour of Building 69 and the medical museum in Building 34 after Sula Jacobs, interior superintendent of the Cumberland Gap National Park, officially presents the award at the ceremony. U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, a veteran and the chair of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, will also speak at the event.

Windsor said he is glad to see the Mountain Home facility, which has served as a centerpiece in the community by providing veterans vital resources, finally get the historical recognition it deserves.

“We're really excited about this,” Windsor said. “The Mountain Branch is an outstanding representation of the development of a national system of medical and residential benefits for disabled veterans.

“(The National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers) was the first national system to provide such benefits to volunteer soldiers, and as such, is a precursor to the modern system of veterans benefits administered by the department of VA.”

For more information on the ceremony on July 3, call the VA at 423-926-1171.