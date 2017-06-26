White City Laundry cleaned up in 1929

On that date, the White City Laundry announced its formal opening in enlarged quarters, including the new addition to their already large facility. It was held on Tuesday, March 26, from 9 a.m.-10 p.m., at which time the entire facility housing several departments were opened to the public for a detailed, no-rushed inspection.

The visitors were asked to liberally inspect all departments, which were operated by experts and equipped with the latest types of machinery and modern dry cleaning, dying and laundry work of every type.

The plant was said to be one of the largest and most modernly equipped establishments in this section of the country. In addition, prompt city service, deliveries and calls by a fleet of trucks and extensive mail order and express business were conducted over the Appalachian territory.

For the formal opening, all officials and employees were on duty from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. to welcome guests and to show them through the entire plant while everything was in full operation. Souvenirs were given to all ladies and gentlemen visiting the open house.

Hours of the opening included the period during which guests could visit the laundry plant as well as attend the formal opening of Appalachian Publishers (later site of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle), which was nearby and hailed on the same date. The two establishments were located in the same block on West Main Street.

The White City Laundry, owned and operated by five brothers, was established by O.E. Miller and James H. Miller in 1914 in a small part of the building later occupied by the laundry department. Soon after, Glenn Miller was added to the management team and placed in charge of the laundry department.

In 1918, the dry cleaning and dying departments were added and housed in a portion of the building used by the laundry. At the creation of this department, two other brothers, Guy and Fred Miller, were added to the work force, making a total of five brothers who then operated and managed the enlarged business.

Guy Miller was superintendent of the dry-cleaning department and the fifth brother, Fred, was placed in charge of the Textile Chemistry Department. This was where the numerous garments, received for cleaning and dying, were classified as to kind, character of stains, items that had to be handled in a delicate matter and remedies for the various conditions in which garments were received and worked out by experts.

In addition to the complete dry cleaning and dying departments, rug cleaning and blocking were later added. The Millers were on constant watch for more service opportunities for his customers.

The growth of these various departments became quite large with the business outreach extending over five states, creating a tremendous express and mail-order business. It soon became necessary to enlarge the operating space in order to house increased machinery needed to meet the demands of White City Laundry's business growth.

Therefore in 1928, an addition to the building, 50 by 150 feet, was begun and completed, doubling the former space. The new building was used exclusively for dry cleaning and dying in the Dying Department, while the old building housed the Laundry Department.

The Miller brothers had been schooled in large laundries and dry-cleaning plants in Chicago and Dayton, Ohio, and had attended the National Institute of Technology and Research in Washington D.C., which was maintained by the National Laundry and Dry Cleaning Association.

I can vividly recall walking from our home behind Henry Johnson School on Saturday mornings to the downtown shopping district, passing the White City Laundry with its fleet of cute little trucks precisely lined in front of the business establishment. Unlike some defunct businesses, some of the building complex is still standing. Johnson City had a glorious beginning and White City played a significant role in it.

Reach Bob Cox at boblcox@bcyesteryear.com or go to www.bcyesteryear.com.