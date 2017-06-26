In 1916, pipe makers bought mountain laurel roots from America

"The sale of a large quantity of mountain laurel roots from on top of the national forests in the Southern Appalachians was reported by officials, who said the roots would be acquired exclusively for making pipes.

"The roots are similar in appearance to the French briar, which the majority of pipe smokers preferred. French roots are gathered in large quantities and, after being cleaned and sawed into blanks, are placed in hot water and simmered for 12 hours or more.

'This process gives them the rich hue for which the best pipes are noted. It is said that in 1915, the value of the blanks shipped to this country was almost $300,000, and in addition, a large number of finished pipes were imported.

"On account of the scarcity and high price of French briar, a number of pipe manufacturers in this country had been on the lookout for substitutes, and the Forest Products Laboratory conducted experiments to determine the availability and feasibility of other woods.

"It was reported that the mountain root extinguished more readily than briar, but Forest Service experts tried to find a method of hardening the wood, and succeeded to an appreciable extent. They also found that a number of the various kinds of chaparral, which were abundant in the West, gave promise of yielding material, which would be the equal of French briar in every way.

"Other woods that were widely used for pipe making were apple wood, red gum, ebony and birch, together with smaller amounts of olive wood, rosewood and Osage orange.

"Considerable amounts of the laurel roots were currently being used, and officials expected to make further sales. The land purchased by the government in the Southern Appalachians was reported to contain unlimited quantities of laurel, which were widely known for the delicate beauty of its flowers.

"In places, it formed extensive thickets, which were almost impenetrable. Visitors to the mountains say that in the spring these thickets, or 'pink beds' as they are called by the mountaineers, were indescribably beautiful and formed one of the main attractions of the region.

"The sales of laurel root was not to be made at locations frequented by tourists, or where the removal of the laurel would detract from the beauty of the landscape."

More information about the laurel came from a brief 1918 article titled "On Nature’s Trail."

It began with the words: "The naturalist sees here one of the most remarkable devices in all of nature for compelling an insect to carry pollen. The lover of nature sees in the mountain laurel one of the most beautiful of our common woodland flowers. And before we scarce realize it, we shall again be in the midst of blossoms.

"The flowers are each an ingenious little machine that is well worth studying. The corolla is saucer-shaped with 10 little pits near the edge and lightly caught in each of these little pits is the anther at the end of the elastic filament.

"This natural phenomenon seems to grow in an abnormal manner, but we do we know of any other plant that actually grows in a distorted, strained and uncomfortable position. It puts its own self in an uncomfortable and strained position, from which it is glad to be released when the first insect buzzes along and sets it free?

"The whole mechanism is like a hair-trigger. It is so carefully adjusted that even a slight bump will sometimes set it loose. Shaking an entire bush of laurel immediately releases vast numbers of its filaments, and ‘flop, flop, flop,’ they leap out of the pits and the anthers throw their pollen everywhere. It is a wonderful sight to behold.

"The fortunate little bee that visits the mountain laurel must feel satisfaction that times are prosperous since it is showered with golden pollen that it carries to the next gorgeous flower to fertilize the seeds. It is a journey that is repeated by the Maker with the coming of the seasons."

An appropriate conclusion to this sequence of events can be borrowed from the music of the A.P. Carter family: "May the Circle be Unbroken."

