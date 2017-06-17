Preservation group updates community on resurrection of Langston High School

Michael Young, a member of Langston High School’s last graduating class, opened Saturday’s information session about the fate of the old school building with a unique obituary.

“Langston High School died suddenly in May of 1965,” Young said, presiding over a crowd of community members and fellow classmates gathered at Carver Park Recreation Center. “... Her remains are being held for celebration of life in the future. Langston was also a donor. She also leaves behind part of her remains, which has been gifted to us in the legacy and rich heritage that will never be forgotten.”

Langston was an historically black high school in Johnson City before its student body was absorbed by Science Hill High School during integration in the 1960s. The old building has been deteriorating for years, marred by broken window panes, leaks and asbestos, but a recent push by city officials and a preservation group composed of former students has given the building new life as a potential space for history and education.

During Saturday’s meeting, members of Langston Educational & Arts Development group, or LEAD, updated members of the community on progress being made on the project.

At this time, the group and city officials plan on repurposing the building as a center for continued learning, serving as a place for science, technology, arts and math education as well as a multicultural center.

Deborah Gray, a member of LEAD, listed some of the proposed programming that could appear in the center, including live theatrical performances, films, lectures, workshops, tutoring and tours of the Langston High School museum, which members of the group hope to run throughout the building.

Last year, the Johnson City Commission set aside $4 million for the project, with part of that money being used to relocate Johnson City Schools’ maintenance operations out of the building, conduct environmental work and demolish parts of the dilapidated structure. The remainder will be used to renovate the facility.

About $1.8 million will be used for the restoration of the building, but the group hopes to acquire more funding through fundraising and grants over the next several months to pay for additions to the space that would accommodate an elevator outside the main structure and a front foyer.

In order to pay for continued operations — including staff — city officials and the group also hope to move some of the Princeton Arts Center programs into the new facility. This would give the center an additional $150,000 in annual funding, which is the Princeton Arts Center’s operating budget.

Members of the organization have already set up possible fundraising avenues for the project, including a way for people to buy personalized bricks that will be incorporated into a memorial wall. Organizers have also set up a page on Flip Give, which gives a percentage of purchases from certain corporations back to the organization. Members hope to raise $500,000 on the Flip Give page.

Two artistic renderings of the building were taped to the wall facing the attendees during the meeting on Saturday. One showed the current, revised plans for the building, which lack the space for the front foyer and the elevator, and the other showed the group’s ideal plans for the building, which include spaces for those amenities.

“This is what could be,” said Bill Coleman, another member of LEAD, pointing at the ideal rendering. “Right now, this is what is,” he said, pointing at the other. “The difference in that and this is about half a million dollars.”

Members of the organization said moving the elevator inside the building would swallow up space that could be used for programming.

During the meeting on Saturday, Vice Mayor Jenny Brock said bids for the project could go out in late August or early September.

“This will be the best ribbon cutting I will go to, I can promise you that,” Brock said.

Young reinforced the importance of preserving the building.

“This is what I try to convey, ‘You cannot know where you’re going if you cannot remember where you’ve been,’ and folks, I look in here and I see Langston, I see friends of Langston,” Young said.

Press Staff Writer Zach Vance contributed reporting to this story.

