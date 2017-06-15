Preservation group will host community meeting to update Langston High School renovations

On Saturday, the Langston Educational and Arts Development Corporation, or LEAD, plans to do just that.

From 10 a.m.-noon, the organization is inviting anyone interested to attend a community forum at Carver Recreation Center to update the current standing of the project and answer questions.

“It’s our commitment to keep the community informed,” Michael Young, a representative of the Langston preservation group, said.

“From the outset, we have told them we would keep them informed and ask for their input and support and that’s what this is. We want to bring them up to date on the project and what’s going on.”

Young said the meeting will provide clarity on some of the details and obstacles surrounding the renovation of the former African-American High School, located at 224 E. Myrtle Ave.

“I want as many people (at the meeting). I don’t care if you’re a friend of Langston, if you went to Langston, if you know someone who went to Langston, or if you didn’t go to Langston but you’re interested in the project, come,” Young said. “We want all friends of Langston to come and be involved in this.”

Young is a member of Langston High School’s 1965 graduating class, the final class to graduate from the school before its students were integrated with Science Hill.

Langston High School was established in the 1890s and is Johnson City’s first African-American public high school. The school was named after U.S. Congressman John Mercer Langston, the first African-American to win a congressional election in Virginia.

Last year, the City Commission approved $4 million for the project, which included relocating Johnson City Schools’ maintenance operations out of the facility and into the former MINCO building.

The funding has also been used to complete necessary demolition and environmental work, and the remainder will go toward renovating the facility.

Once completed, the Langston group hopes to utilize the building as an educational, social and artistic hub.

Various LEAD members have already committed to providing some youth programming focused on computer science, theatrical arts and mentoring.

City officials have also discussed moving the Princeton Arts Center and the $150,000 it receives in annual funding into the renovated building.

Initially projected to cost about $2.36 million, the original design included a foyer and an additional set of interior steps.

Due to the design coming in over budget, the architect heading the project was directed by city commissioners to minimize some of the renovations to fit into the project’s budget.

The latest rendering shows the elimination of the foyer and enclosed staircase, as well as some other adjustments, to lower the project’s total cost to about $1.86 million.

While a little disappointed about the reductions, Young said his group is still excited to see the former high school be revived.

“We’re moving forward and we’re moving forward with a positive attitude,” Young said.

City Manager Pete Peterson told the Johnson City Press in April that construction could begin by late July or August.

LEAD, designated as as 501(c)3 nonprofit, is currently accepting donations to designated toward the project. The group has also raised money by selling individualized bricks to be used to build a memorial wall on the school grounds.

To learn more information about LEAD or the project, email langstonhighschoolinterestgroup@yahoo.com.

