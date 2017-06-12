An old biker bar’s transformation

But since Ricky Hill took over the bar seven years ago, the oldest bar in Johnson City has a completely new look and feel. After fixing up the building and interior decor, Hill has worked hard to dispel the negative history in the bar.

“It used to be rough in here, very,” Hill said. “It had a bad reputation, it really did. When I took it over everyone said ‘you have to have a gun or a knife when you walk in.’ But when we took it over, we really tried to get rid of the riff-raff and have a good place for the evenings. Now when everyone walks in the door they greet everyone and I think we turned it into pretty much a neighborhood pub.”

Instead of troublemakers and explosive personalities filling the bar, Hill has managed to collect normal patrons, mostly local businessmen and professors. But getting to this point was no easy feat for the owner.

“The first two months were rough,” Hill said. “They have rules in bars that bar people for 30 or 90 days, but that didn’t work because they’d come back in. So my motto was we aren’t going to put up with that, so in here when you’re asked to leave I don’t want you to come back. That works better than anything.”

“It was a lot of squabbling before, someone would go off and throw a chair or slap someone then it would be all over. The next day they’d apologize, but you just can’t run a business like that.”

Now the Johnson City police occasionally visit the bar to chat and commend Hill on handling his business well. According to Hill, since he took over the bar, the police never get calls regarding his establishment.

Hill has singlehandedly turned the bar from a place of ill repute to a place for having good laughs, good beers and good times.

“We’ve had some times down here,” Hill said. “Oh Lord, I’ve got tale after tale, especially birthday parties. It seems like every month someone’s having a birthday party. This is the thing: if you get a birthday cake in here, you’re going to wear it. Everybody has cake all over them and we had water balloons down here one night and everyone was drowned with cake all over them. The girls were raising Cain because they had to clean it all up before they went home.”

With Hill running the bar, Nappy’s has created a sort of family environment. And Hill ensures that his family is properly taken care of. On NASCAR Sundays, Hill prepares meals for guests and offers Happy Hour-priced beers during the race.

“When the green flag goes up, it's Happy Hour, and when the checkered flag waves Happy Hour is over.”

Hill tries to make dishes for patrons often, and on occasions like Memorial Day and Independence Day, he hosts feasts.

“Every year we have Christmas dinner down here,” Hill said. “There’s a whole lot of people who have nowhere to go on Christmas, they aren’t homeless but we are their family. We’re all family down here.”

While it’s clear that Nappy’s hasn’t always been such a positive place to be, it’s unclear if it started out like this. With the honor of being named “The Oldest Bar in Johnson City,” the bar’s origins remain a mystery.

“I don’t know exactly how old the bar actually is,” Hill said. “When I first took it over, one of my oldest customers said he didn’t know how old the bar was, but remembered having a beer here before he went to the service in 1942.”

“When I bought the place I checked with the courthouse, but their oldest records only dated back to 1958.”

As far as Hill can account, the bar’s story began with Nappy Freeman and his wife, Doris. The building might have been a bar before Nappy owned it, but they ran it as “Nappy’s” until he passed away and his wife could no longer keep it open.

“She’d have it open one day, closed one day, open one day, closed another,” Hill said.

So Doris Freeman turned the bar over to cab company owner Walt King for a time. Then a little more than 15 years ago, Hill’s good friend, Troy Phillips, gained possession of the bar. The two became acquainted when Phillips asked Hill to play in the bar since Hill had been in a band and did karaoke.

It wasn’t until Phillips began to grow older and ill that Patsy Freeman, Nappy’s daughter, contacted Hill.

“She asked me what I was going to do if something happened to Troy,” Hill said. “She was in a wheelchair, so she couldn’t do anything and I told her not to let the bar worry her to death. So I told her if something happened to Troy, I’d run the bar. When he passed away, she called me and asked if I was going to run the bar for her. So I started running it.”

But when Patsy passed away, she left Hill a 100-year contract to rent the bar and left the building to Gary Good. However, Good didn’t want the building, so Hill bought it and began his work on the building and the bar’s presence in the community.

For Hill, Nappy’s has been a place of good memories and good friends.

“I wish Troy was still here,” Hill said. “When Troy had the bar, he was a fine gentleman. I’d always get down, but he wouldn’t sing even though he had played in bands. But, we’d do this one particular song and I’d always carry a mic over to him and he’d always sing that song with me. We always thought that was the coolest thing and it’s probably my favorite memory in this bar.”

But in Phillips’ wake, Hill hopes to keeping having moments like that with his new-found family, which he said he hopes keeps growing as news of the bar’s better reputation gets around.