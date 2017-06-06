Sycamore Shoals welcomes seasonal interpretive rangers

The two new seasonal interpretive rangers are: Jessica Newell, a graduate student at East Tennessee State University working toward a degree in archival studies; and Stuart Neely Shelton, who graduated from ETSU last month.

Both trace their interest in history to their exposure to the Tidewater area of Virginia when they were very young. Newell said she has been fascinated with history since going on a trip to Colonial Williamsburg with her family when she was 7 years old. Shelton was living in Newport News when he began volunteering at the Virginia Living History Museum.

When Shelton was not volunteering for the Virginia Living History Museum, he participated in Civil War re-enactments and living history events. After his family moved to Flag Pond while he was a junior in high school, Shelton continued his work as a volunteer, working at the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City, where he portrayed a Union soldier and demonstrated what life was like for the average Civil War soldier. Shelton also took guests on tours of the Tipton-Haynes property.

After her experience at Colonial Williamsburg, Newell also began her own work as a volunteer, dressing in period clothing and holding aloft the lantern during a haunted tour of a historic area. She said that experience stayed with her.

She began volunteering as a historical re-enactor at Fort Loudon State Historic Area in 2008.

Newell received her undergraduate degree in history from the University of Evansville in May 2016. She had an internship, working with county government records, which inspired her to pursue a career in historic archives.

The new rangers will start their programs today.

Newell's first program is at 11:30 a.m. inside Fort Watauga. She will discuss 18th century modes of dress and how the Watauga settlers made and wore cloghing on the frontier.

Newell and Shelton will provide a tour of Carter Mansion at 2 p.m. The oldest frame home in Tennessee, the house was built by John Carter and his son, Landon Carter, in 1175. Admission is $5 (cash only). Children 17 and under are admitted free.

Shelton will present "lifestyles of whites and Cherokee Indians at 3:30 p.m. near the open gate to Fort Watauga, a discussion on how the Cherokee and the Watauga settlers survived in the wilderness.

Shelton will show how the two grops used the local animals for food and clothing and also show the plants grown by both groups. His presentation will also demonstrate the ways the members of each group armed themselves for war and hunting. He will conclude his presentation by discussing the the way the interactions between the two groups impacted each group.

Another tour of the Carter Mansion will be presented at 2 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., Shelton and Newell will present “Nature’s Whistles.” They will be at the Butterfly Garden at the park to make whistles out of objects found in nature.

On Friday, June 9, at 11:30 a.m, Shelton will present “Carter County’s American Civil War Experience.” He will portray an 1864 Union soldier and he will tell about how the Civil War affected Carter County. Shelton will also show what a typical Civil War soldier would have in his haversack.

There will be another tour of the Carter Mansion at 2 p.m.

At 3:30 p.m., there will be a musket fring demonstration by Shelton He will fire the weapon on the back porch of the visitor center following a demonstration on the loading and firing of the British Brown Bess musket.