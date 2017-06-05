The West Market Street traffic improvement project opened in fall 1960

The project extended from the intercept intersection of West Market and Delaware streets and Parkway Bypass westward to the city limits near the National Guard Armory.

Surprisingly, the street was opened for traffic the previous day without the full benefit of signs, striping and other markings. It was a much-anticipated event.

To accomplish this task, the state had transferred a highway street to the city for traffic control, but the city didn't begin actual maintenance upkeep for some time later. The announcement came from Assistant City Manager William V. Ricker.

Meanwhile, the state's contractor, Summers–Taylor Paving Co., was completing the work, an effort that had been underway for in excess of a year.

According to resident engineer Otto Joslin, a State Highway Department inspector, among the final steps for completing the long and tedious project included laying sidewalks, flushing storm drains, installing traffic signal lights, patchwork around catch basins, a final coat of resurfacing, striping the lanes and intersections, erecting signs, laying sod, mowing efforts and improving approaches to the new boulevard.

Some dedicated workmen extended their work hours past the usual quitting time into the evening the day before to make headway in some of the last-minute work. They were proud of their efforts and desired to make sure everything went according to plan, being anxious to see the work completed and the reaction from the public.

The 100-foot width of right-of-way included four 12-foot traffic lanes, a 10-foot parking strip on each side in addition to the 17-foot median strip, five-foot sidewalks, six-inch curbs and "storage" lanes leading to turns at regular intersections.

There were also a few much-needed "acceleration" lanes for vehicles to join lines of traffic at intersections. The median strip sections were wide enough to permit a vehicle driver to pause between them in safety until he or she could make a turn between street intersections.

Total cost of the project amounted to a little more than a million dollars, including $705,000 paving contract with land acquisition estimated at $250,000 additional.

Right-of-way costs, other than outlays for the land itself, were defrayed by the city.

One attractive feature of the projected boulevard was a system of impressive "white way" lighting for mercury vapor units mounted on steel poles.

It would be interesting to drive along that 100-foot right-of-way and see what it looks like many years after its completion. That was a big event in the fall of 1960.

