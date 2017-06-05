401 Ashe Street: post office, courthouse, 911

Soon, the building that now houses 911 will again be vacant. It’s future is still uncertain, but it could end up being transformed into some type of museum.

Once 911 is completely moved to its new location, ownership of the Ashe Street building will revert to Washington County. If the county doesn’t reuse the building, ownership would revert back to the U.S. Post Office, according to 911 Director Bob McNeil.

Whatever becomes of the 117-year-old building, stories of the happenings within those walls will live on in the memories of dozens of attorneys and court personnel.

“I stood before my first jury in the Ashe Street Courthouse,” said local attorney Richard Pectol. He was two days into the job, working for another attorney, when he was thrown into the fire, so to speak. He was told to do the closing arguments, and his boss got up and left the courtroom.

All Pectol could do was get up and give his closing to the jury. He argued the case, but lost.

Pectol wasn’t the only local longtime attorney to get his feet wet in the Ashe Street building. Attorney Jim Bowman, known for his long, drawling deep-toned voice, said his first knowledge of the building was as Johnson City’s post office. His grandfather worked there back then.

Bowman was still a boy when it became a courthouse.

“My grandfather, when it was a post office, he worked there,” Bowman said. “By the time I came along it was the courthouse. I remember … I was probably in high school at the time. I lived up on Maple Street and I was walking home one day. It was probably in the summertime. Next door to the Ashe Street courthouse there used to be a grocery store. When you went to court, everybody parked in that parking lot,” he said.

“I saw Bob Green get out of a little Jaguar. I think at that time he was an assistant District Attorney under Lodge Evans. I remember thinking, ‘One of these days I’ll be a lawyer just like that and I’ll be walking in that courthouse,’ ” Bowman said.

And he did just that. Both men outlived the usefulness of the Ashe Street Courthouse as it moved to the Downtown Center and then back to Jonesborough with the new Justice Center. Green has passed on now, but Bowman — and Pectol, for that matter — carry the torch in a different courthouse.

Both men can well recall what’s probably the most infamous thing that happened in the building — the death of Margaret Jeffers at the hand of her brother-in-law, James Howard Jeffers, in August 1986. It happened over a land dispute during Margaret Jeffers divorce from her husband.

Some of Pectol’s and Bowman’s memories of Ashe Street Courthouse aren’t fit for print, they said.

“There’s stories you can’t tell and can’t print,” Pectol said. Those will apparently stay sealed inside the courthouse doors and in the memories of those who lived them.

Both attorneys hope the building won’t stay vacant.

“I think it ought to be preserved in some way,” Pectol said. “Everytime I go by there, I think about stories from there. That’s where I cut my teeth. The building … it did it all. Underneath it was the sheriff’s office. There’s too much history there … wins and losses and a lot of arguments in the halls. It bring back a lot of memories.”