Festival highlights Native American culture at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park

The loud banging carried a rhythmic cadence. The tempo was punctuated every several beats by an intermittent slam produced by the members of the drum circle pounding their drumsticks on the canvas. While they kept rhythm, the drummers sang.

Clothed in bright colors, feathers, bells and long, flowing tassels, dancers hovered at the edge of the crowd. Men, women and children sat on hay bales surrounding the dance circle, and the dancers began stomping and shaking in time with the drums, forming a line that moved around the inner circumference of the circle.

The grounds of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park came to life Saturday during the park’s 27th annual Native American Festival. Vendors and craftspeople from across the region set up booths inside and outside the park’s fort, selling handmade necklaces, beads, pipes, flutes and food. Members of various Indian nations, including the Lakota Sioux and the Cherokee, were in attendance.

“The Cherokee played a huge role in the historical activities that took place here at Sycamore Shoals and this upper East Tennessee region,” said Jennifer Bauer, the park manager at Sycamore Shoals State Park. Dean Swimmer, a vendor from Cherokee, North Carolina, with Cherokee heritage, said one of the appeals of the festival is its roots in Cherokee history.

“This used to be Cherokee land a long time ago,” Swimmer said.

Dozens of attendees milled inside and out of the park’s fort, stopping to look at various items on display or sit and listen to a lecture or story.

Stephen Kourtis, whose mother was born and raised on a Potawatomi reservation outside of Topeka, Kansas, moved to Johnson City in January of last year. He’s visited many powwows in the Chicagoland area and in states surrounding Illinois as a vendor. When he got on the powwow circuit, Kourtis said he didn’t know how to do beadwork, but he eventually taught himself the technique.

“I wanted to do the traditional, but I also wanted to do something from within my own creative abilities,” Kourtis said.

Kourtis wasn’t at the festival Saturday to sell anything, but he’s planning on working as a vendor next year.

He said beadwork has offered him an outlet that he finds satisfying.

“It was just fun,” he said. “Creating something. It’s like when you’re building a house, you can turn away from it at the end of the day, and when you do beadwork you can do the same thing. Some of my projects take nine hours to do a pair of earrings. Some of them take 20 minutes. It just depends on how creative and how involved I am in what I do.”

Some of the beads he works with can be as small as 1/16th of an inch, making it necessary for him to use magnification.

Saturday’s event opened with a flute performance by Daniel Bigay. Michael Abram of the Cherokee Heritage Museum and Gallery in Cherokee, North Carolina, delivered two lectures, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon, about aspects of Cherokee culture. Two Cherokee dance demonstrations occurred Saturday.

The event will continue Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A Cherokee language workshop will occur at 11:30 a.m., followed by another lecture by Michael Abram and two more dance demonstrations.

Bauer said she hopes people take away an enhanced understanding and appreciation for native cultures.

“This is just a big, educational, family-oriented event, and we just hope a lot of folks will come out and join us every year and take it in,” Bauer said. “We only do this once every year.”