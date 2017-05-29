"At the time that the Territory of Tennessee was first visited by traders and hunters, it and also Kentucky, were in a singular condition in regard to human inhabitants.

"There is no doubt that the whole country had once been heavily occupied by various Indian tribes, but at this time in history, there was no part of it in the actual possession of the red men, except that portion of the present State of Tennessee lying south of the Tennessee River.

"The territory belonged to the Cherokees. By examining a map, you will see that this is the Southeast portion of the State, bordering on North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, and comprising less than one-fourth of its surface.

"The country then inhabited by the Cherokee Indians was perhaps the most delightful part of North America, being sufficiently elevated for health, with a fair proportion of hills and plains, well-watered, finely timbered, fertile soil and a soft and amiable climate.

"At the time of the first settlement in East Tennessee, the Cherokees were less powerful than they had formerly been, having just suffered a disastrous defeat and lost many of their warriors in a great battle with the Chickasaws.

"The Chickasaws did not inhabit any portion of Tennessee, but they claimed to have dominion over all West Tennessee from the Tennessee River to the Mississippi, as their hunting-grounds.

"The Shawnees had at one time held the country on the Cumberland River, from about where Nashville now stands to the Ohio. They had been engaged almost continually in wars with the Cherokees or Chickasaws.

“At length, about a hundred years before the settlement of Watauga — according to Indian tradition — the two last-mentioned tribes had combined together and entirely broken up the Shawnee Nation. Most of them went off and joined some northern tribes called the Six Nations.

“They still continued, however, to make incursions into the lands they had left for the dual purposes of war and hunting. In these expeditions, they were assisted by the Six Nations, and thus Kentucky and Tennessee became the "debatable land," the "dark and bloody ground," on which were fought the fierce battles between the Northern and Southern tribes.

"As neither of the parties was able to hold permanent possession of these lands, the one kept on the South and the other on the North of the disputed territory, only came into it occasionally to hunt, or to attack the hunters of the hostile tribes.

"In this way it happened, according to the best accounts that could be gotten from the Indians, that the first visitors from North Carolina and Virginia found Tennessee and Kentucky a wilderness without human inhabitant, except for Cherokees in one corner, as previously stated.

"The lands thus left vacant were among the most fertile on the continent. The abundance of grass, cane, and other spontaneous productions of the earth, would, of course, support countless numbers of wild animals, and furnish, perhaps, the most plentiful hunting grounds that have ever existed anywhere.

"The absence of resident Indians, together with the favorable climate and rich soil, allowed the buffalo, bear, deer, and turkeys to multiply to the fullest extent so that the pioneer settlers had nothing to do but 'hunt and eat.'"

Paschall's book makes for delightful reading.

